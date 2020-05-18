PUBG Mobile Season 14 expected release date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date (Credits: Sameer TG Gaming)

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has released and the next stop would be Season 14 Royale Pass. Just like in every other PUBG season, the Season 14 would be released after the next big update, which in this case is the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 version.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 would last approximately two months till 12th July. The PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass is expected to release soon thereafter.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 end date and Season 14 start date

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will end on 12th July 2020 and would soon be followed by the Royale Pass section. PUBG Mobile Season 14 is expected to release on 14th July 2020. Moreover players can also hope for PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update rollout after a few hours of Season 13's completion.

After the Season 13 RP section gets locked, no one would be able to enter it until the Season 14 Royale Pass is made available. There would be a small in-game update on the loading screen of PUBG Mobile that would get downloaded automatically. The RP section would also get updated automatically after the download is complete.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 14 would offer two versions of the Elite Pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC and the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost around 1800 UC.

Recently, the PUBG Mobile Season 13, also called the 'Toy Playground' that was released globally and was based entirely on the toy theme. It brought a lot of exclusive rewards like Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more. Here is the official trailer release by PUBG Mobile in this regard.

