PUBG Mobile: Season 14 expected release date in India

PUBG Mobile Season 14 will release in India after the 0.19.0 update.

The new season will bring with it brand new characters and gun skins.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 release date in India (Image Credits: Classified YT)

PUBG Mobile Season 13 was released about a month ago and now, the developers are working on Season 14, which will be released after the 0.19.0 update, and will be called "Spark the Flame".

The latest season will bring a bunch of exclusive rewards like outfits and gun skins. Here are the complete details of its release date in India, along with the rewards and price leaks.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date in India

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is expected to release in India on 14th July 2020, two days after Season 13 ends. The RP section will get locked after the season ends, and the devs will release a small in-game update that will unlock the RP section.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass (Image Credits: Classified YT)

Players will also not be able to increase their RP level on 13th July. Moreover, PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 update will be rolled out before the completion of Season 13.

Just like every season of PUBG Mobile, Season 14 will offer two versions of the elite pass. The Elite Upgrade Royale Pass is expected to cost around 600 UC, while the Elite Upgrade Plus would cost around 1800 UC.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 leaks

Here are the upcoming rewards and features in the next season of PUBG Mobile:

#1 Character Pharoah

Pharoah is a female character that will be introduced in Season 14 along with outfits and emotes. The abilities and other details of the character are yet to be revealed.

#2 M24 Skin

Players who reach Diamond Tier in the game will be rewarded with this stunning silver-plated M24 Gun Skin for free.

M24 Skin

#3 100 RP Outfit

The 100 RP Outfit has also been leaked by data miners, and as you can see in the image below, the design of the outfit is stunning.

100 RP Outfit (Image Credits: Classified YT)

