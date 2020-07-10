PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass 100 RP outfit revealed

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 100 RP outfit has been revealed, and will be available in the upgraded royale pass.

The new season will be released on 14th July 2020 on global servers, and will bring with it exciting new features.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 royale pass (Image Credits: Hoga Toga)

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is around the corner, and will release on 14th July 2020. This means that the Season 13 RP section will close on 12th July 2020, and players won't be able to complete missions until it is reopened.

Users can upgrade their free royale pass to an elite pass or elite upgrade plus pass by spending a certain amount of UC to unlock exclusive rewards. It has to be noted that the Season 14 rewards have been leaked, along with the 100 RP outfit.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 100 RP outfit

The PUBG Mobile Season 14 100 RP outfit is known as the Avian Tyrant Set, and here are images of the same:

Season 14 100 RP outfit

The outfit will be available only with the Elite Royale Pass or Elite Upgrade Pass. The former is expected to cost around 600 UC, while the upgrade pass should cost about 1800 UC. The new Season 13 royale pass will also bring in a number of exclusive rewards, including a new emote, gun skins, outfits etc.

The next season of PUBG Mobile is entirely based on the Spark the Flame theme. It will also add Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards from Season 5 to celebrate the second anniversary of the royale pass.

Along with this, an RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google will be available, and will include both Prime and Prime Plus, which can be subscribed to simultaneously.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile has released its 0.19.0 update, and added new features like Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park etc to the game. The update is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple Store for free.

The update requires 1.84 GB of free space in Android devices, and 2.13 GB of free space in iOS devices.

