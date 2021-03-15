The Royale Pass or RP is one of the most desirable assets in PUBG Mobile. It is the game's tier-based reward system. Users can acquire an extensive collection of cosmetic items and skins by completing missions and climbing up the ranks.

The Season 18 Royale Pass will arrive soon, and PUBG Mobile fans are elated about the new items they can procure.

This article looks at the themes, prices, leaked rewards, and more details about the upcoming Royale Pass.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass: Theme, price, leaked rewards, and more

Theme and release date

End date of the Royale Pass

As stated in the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, the theme of the Royale Pass is going to be The Hundred Rhythms.

The current RP is drawing to an end today, i.e., March 15th. After this, the RP section will get locked for around 24 hours. The Season 18 Royale Pass will commence on March 17th.

Price

As always, there will be two paid variants of the Royale Pass - Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. Users will be able to procure them for 600 and 1800 UC.

Leaked rewards

The following are a few of the leaked rewards from the Royale Pass:

Heavenly Cadence Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts - AUG (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Night Ensemble Backpack (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Electronica Hearts Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Heavenly Cadence - Kar98K (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

String Ensemble Set (Image via Mad Tamizha / YouTube)

Players can watch the given video to check out all the leaked rewards:

How to upgrade Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

Once the pass begins in PUBG Mobile, players can follow these steps to upgrade it:

Step 1: They must open PUBG Mobile and click the RP (Royale Pass) icon.

Step 2: The Royale Pass will appear on their screens, and they will have to click the “Upgrade” button.

Step 3: The paid variants of the Royale Pass will pop-up. Users can select the desired option and tap the button present below it.

