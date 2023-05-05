PUBG Mobile Showdown Korea vs Japan 2023: Teams, PMWI slot, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Showdown: Korea vs Japan event will be organized on May 6 and 7, where a total of 16 participants will compete for greatness. The top spot will be rewarded a direct seat in the 2023 PMWI Riyadh. It will not be easy for any team to maintain their flow to win the Showdown, as all 16 sides have waded through adversity in their regional events.

16 teams from the Pro Series Korea S1 and Japanese Qualifier have been provided positions in the Showdown. Across three maps, a total of 12 matches will be contested during the two-day competition to decide the winner and progress to the World Invitational.

PUBG Mobile Showdown: Korea vs Japan teams

The below-mentioned teams will take part in the Showdown.

DUKSAN Esports ZZ Dplus Eagle Owls Nongshim RedForce Hidden ROX Maru Gaming VARREL Sengoku Gaming REJECT DOPENESS SunSister CYCLOPS athlete gaming SEALS Harajuku Street Gamers

From March 25 to April 23, Krafton conducted the Pro League Korea Season 1, featuring 16 teams from the nation. At the end of the play, DUKSAN Esports ultimately holds the crown after a tightly contested battle. Despite a strong effort, ZZ narrowly missed the title, finishing in second place with a difference of only eight points from the top performer.

Dplus, formerly known as Damwon Gaming, acquired the third spot, but they will be a tough opponent in the PUBG Mobile Showdown. Recognized as a powerhouse in the scene, the squad has earned multiple grand titles and features five marquee athletes. Rox and Maru Gaming somehow seized their seats in the contest as well.

VARREL won the PUBG Mobile Japanese Qualifier, which was played on May 4 and 5. The unit includes a few experienced athletes, including Missile from South Korea. Sengoku Gaming achieved second place and was only six points short of winning the Qualifier.

Reject, a widely popular Japanese firm, secured fourth in the competition despite grabbing three Chicken Dinners in their 12 matches. Sunsister was the fifth, while Harajuku Street Gamers held the eighth position. Two popular Japanese squads, Scarz and BC Swell, had a disappointing outcome as they ended up in 10th and 13th places, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes