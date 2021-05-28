PUBG Mobile star MortaL nominated for Streamer of the Year award alongside Shroud and Dr Disrespect at Esports Awards 2021

Nominations for the highly coveted Esports Awards 2021 have been announced, and popular PUBG Mobile figure, Naman "MortaL" Mathur, has been nominated for Streamer of the Year for the second consecutive time.

MortaL missed out on the award in the previous edition and finished second to Ibai "Ibai" Llanos. Naman was also nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year and finished 2nd runner-up, with 1st and 2nd positions being bagged by Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita and Bruno "Nobru" Goes, respectively.

Esports Awards 2021: PUBG Mobile star MortaL nominated for Streamer of the Year

The PUBG Mobile pro was selected for this category alongside 11 other well-known streamers:

Nickmercs TheGrefg Shroud Summit1g Valkyrae Ibai xQc Ludwig Courage Dr DisRespect LOUD Coringa

Here's MortaL's reaction to his nomination:

(Timestamp: 1 hour 34 minutes onwards)

The following are the three criteria for the "Streamer of the Year" award:

Criteria 1

Hosted live streams throughout the last year related to video games

Criteria 2

Built and sustained a large audience of viewers who are consistently entertained.

Criteria 3

Innovated in the area of streaming with new ideas, technological advancements, or overall quality.

The previous winners of this prestigious "Streamer of the Year" award are:

2016: Imaqtpie

2017: Dr DisRespect

2018: Ninja

2019: Dr DisRespect

2020: Ibai

Here's how fans can vote:

They can visit the official website of Esports Awards here.

They have to select the required option in the respective categories.

Lastly, they must press the "Submit Your Votes" button. Fans will need to enter the name and email address to cast their votes.

