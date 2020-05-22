PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Announced, Tournament Schedule and Format Details

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle

Tesseract Esports, along with PUBG Mobile, are organising an INR 3.4 Lakh prize pool tournament where the famous faces of the Indian gaming community and invited pro teams would compete for the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle trophy.

This tournament comes in the backdrop of the ongoing PMPL South Asia Scrims and ahead of the SkyEsports Grand Slam Finals.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Tournament Schedule and Format

Picture Credits: PUBG Mobile officials Insta handle

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle would be a three-week long event starting from 25 May - 16 June 2020. The tournament would not be played for eight consecutive days during this period as players would also compete in the PMPL South Asia Scrims and PMIS in-game qualifiers.

Format of the Tournament

16 invited teams would play in a best-of-3 match format every Monday and Tuesday. Matches would start at 1 PM and would be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile India Official YouTube channel.

The top three teams on the leaderboard at the end of Week 4 would split a prize pool of Rs.3,40,000. The winner of PUBG Mobile Superheroes would get Rs 1,60,000. The second-placed team would receive Rs 1,00,000, while the third placed team would be richer by Rs 80,000.

Additionally, teams would be playing Arcade Matches every week, which would not contribute to the points table.

Detailed Schedule of the Tournament: 25 MAY - 16 JUNE 2020

May 25 : 1 PM - 5 PM

May 26 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 1 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 2 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 8 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 9 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 15 : 1 PM - 5 PM

June 16 : 1 PM - 5 PM.

Daily Match Schedule

~Arcade Matches = TDM 1 PM

Advertisement

~Round 1 = Erangel 2 PM

~Round 2 = Sanhok 3 PM

~Round 3 = Miramar 4 PM.