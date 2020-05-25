PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 1 Day 1 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle W1 Day1

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle has commenced and the intense battles of Day 1 of the first week of the tournament have been concluded. It is a weekly event organized by Tessaract Esports, along with PUBG Mobile where the invited pro teams and streamers will compete from 25th May 2020 for a total prize pool of INR 3.4 Lakhs.

A total of 16 teams are competing against each other with three matches being played on Day 1. At the end of the day, VSG CRAWLERS top the leaderboard with 62 points and zero chicken dinners. They are followed by TEAM IND and ORANGE ROCK with 61 and 44 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 1 Day 1 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle

Here are the overall standings of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 1 of Week 1.

#1 VSG CRAWLERS - 62 points (28 kills)

#2 TEAM IND - 61 points (17 kills)

#3 ORANGE ROCK - 44 points (9 kills)

#4 TEAM SYNERGE - 39 points (17 kills)

#5 UMUMBA ESPORTS - 33 points (21 kills)

#6 4KING - 28 points (6 kills)

#7 FNATIC - 27 points (13 kills)

#8 SOUL - 21 points (4 kills)

#9 8 BIT - 20 points (8 kills)

#10 GODLIKE - 20 points (9 kills)

#11 POWERHOUSE - 14 points (10 kills)

#12 TSM ENTITY - 13 points (7 kills)

#13 MARCOS GAMING - 12 points (5 kills)

#14 TEAM RHINO - 10 points (1 kills)

#15 INSIDE OUT - 9 points (6 kills)

#16 K18- 9 points (6 kills)

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle would go on till 16th June. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match days. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

