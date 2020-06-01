PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 2 Day 1 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Heroes Battle Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense battles of the first day of Week 2 have been concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organised by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Pro teams and streamers are invited to battle one another for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete against each other in the event.

Three matches have been played on Day 1 and at the end of the day, Team IND tops the leaderboard with 142 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by VSG Crawlers and Team Synerge who have earned 123 and 107 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 2 Day 1 Overall Standings

PUBG Mobile Heroes Battle Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings of PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 1 of Week 2.

#1 TEAM IND - 142 points (49 kills)

#2 VSG CRAWLERS - 123 points (123 kills)

#3 TEAM SYNERGE - 107 points (47 kills)

#4 GODLIKE - 103 points (50 kills)

#5 UMUMBA ESPORTS - 93 points (41 kills)

#6 ORANGE ROCK - 91 points (22 kills)

#7 TSM ENTITY - 89 points (48 kills)

#8 K18 - 85 points (35 kills)

#9 4 KING - 71 points (20 kills)

#10 SOUL - 63 points (19 kills)

#11 INSIDE OUT - 60 points (21 kills)

#12 MARCOS GAMING - 59 points (23 kills)

#13 POWERHOUSE - 53points (31 kills)

#14 8 BIT - 43 points (18 kills)

#15 TEAM RHINO - 43 points (8 kills)

#16 FNATIC- 38 points (18 kills)

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on May 25 and is scheduled to go on till June 16. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

