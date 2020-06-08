PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 3 Day 1 results and overall standings

Team IND currently top the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle points table with 229 points after Day 1 of Week 3.

Team SynerGE and VSG Crawlers secured #2 and #3 spot on the leaderboard

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 3 Day 1 Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense battles of the first day of Week 3 have concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organized by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Pro teams and streamers are invited to battle one another for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete against each other in the event.

Three matches were played on Day 1 and at the end of the day, Team IND tops the leaderboard with 229 points and four chicken dinners. They are followed by Team SynerGE and VSG Crawlers, who have earned 205 and 205 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 3 Day 1 Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 1 of Week 3:

#1 TEAM IND - 229 points

#2 TEAM SYNERGE - 205 points

#3 VSG CRAWLERS - 205 points

Advertisement

#4 UMUMBA ESPORTS - 148 points

#5 ORANGE ROCK - 148 points

#6 INSIDE OUT - 143 points

#7 K18 - 136 points

#8 MARCOS GAMING - 107 points (56 kills)

#9 GODLIKE - 105 points (43 kills)

#10 SOUL - 98 points (22 kills)

#11 TSM ENTITY- 95 points (36 kills)

#12 4KING - 78 points (20 kills)

#13 FNATIC - 64 points (13 kills)

#14 TEAM RHINO - 63 points (34 kills)

#15 POWERHOUSE - 52 points (22 kills)

#16 8 BIT- 43 points (20 kills)

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on May 25 and is scheduled to go on till June 16. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match-days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

Also Read: Fnatic PUBG Mobile roster to disband after PMPL SA 2020