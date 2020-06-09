PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle: Week 3 Day 2 results and overall standings

SynerGE is currently sitting on the top with 264 points and two chicken dinners in the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle.

VSG Crawlers and Team IND are behind them after earning 256 and 241 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Overall Standings

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is well underway and the intense battles of the second day of Week 3 have concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle is a weekly event organized by Tessaract Esports and PUBG Mobile. Professional teams and streamers are invited to battle one another for a total prize pool of ₹3.4 lakhs. A total of 16 teams compete against each other in the event.

Three matches were played on Day 2 and at the end of the day, Team SynerGE tops the leaderboard with 264 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by VSG Crawlers and Team IND, who have earned 256 and 241 points respectively.

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Here are the overall standings of the PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle after Day 2 of Week 3:

#1 Team SynerGE - 284 points

#2 VSG Crawlers - 256 points

#3 Team IND - 241 points

#4 Inside Out - 187 points

#5 U Mumba Esports - 1178 points

#6 Orange Rock - 165 points

#7 Marcos Gaming - 160 points

#8 GodLike - 157 points

#9 K18 - 155 points

#10 4 King - 130 points

#11 Soul - 126 points

#12 Team Rhino - 109 points

#13 TSM Entity - 107 points

#14 Fnatic - 107 points

#15 8 Bit - 90 points

#16 Powerhouse- 75 points

PUBG Mobile Super Heroes Battle began on 25th May and is scheduled to go on till June 16th. Matches will be held from 1 PM to 5 PM on match-days.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action on the PUBG Mobile India YouTube channel.

