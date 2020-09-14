PUBG Mobile: Team Secret crowned PMPL MY/SG Season 2 League Champions

The League Stage of the PMPL Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore has concluded. Team Secret emerged as the winner of the tournament and secured a ticket to the PUBG Mobile Pro League South East Asia S2.

Yoodo Gank have been directly invited to the PMPL S2 SEA, as they are the defending champions of PMPL Season 1 SEA.

The top 16 teams have advanced to the finals that are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

The first match of the day was played on Sanhok, where J8 Esports clinched the Chicken Dinner with eleven kills. Dingoz MZ took twelve kills. Kingsmen won the second match on Miramar after notching up five kills.

Damansara Esports claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering twelve kills. Geek Fam took eleven kills in the game. The fourth match on Erangel saw Marlino coming out on top with seven kills.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

Dingoz MZ won the fifth match on Miramar with four kills. Axis MPX took eleven kills in the game. J8 Esports clinched the final game on Sanhok.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

On the overall table, Team Secret maintained its top spot with 354 kills and 760 points. They are followed by J8 Esports with 318 kills and 627 points. Fan favorites, Yoodo Gank, slipped two places to finish in the 9th place with 549 points.

Top five kill leaders after PMPL Season 2 MT/SG Regular Season

Team Secret Uhigh topped the individual kills leaderboard at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG with 104 kills. He was also crowned the MVP for the season with a damage of 22477 in 64 matches.

Resurgence Iron Pro finished second with 99 kills, while Yoodo Freedo came third with 98 kills.