PUBG Mobile temporarily suspended in Pakistan

The official statement by PTA states that the game has been temporarily banned because of its addictive nature.

PUBG Mobile is the first game that comes to mind if we talk about the mobile battle royale genre. The game is popular all across the globe and is played by millions of players.

The game has remained under scrutiny by the authorities for a long time due to its 'addictive' nature. PUBG Mobile has now been temporarily banned in Pakistan. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has announced that they have temporarily suspended PUBG Mobile in the country.

PUBG Mobile banned in Pakistan

According to media reports, cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have been reported. Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020 — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 1, 2020

PTA has announced that they have temporarily suspended PUBG Mobile or PlayerUnknown’s Battleground in Pakistan.

The exact statement from the press release read:

“PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it is stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of the Children,”

The press release states that several cases of suicide could be related to the addiction to the game, which were reported by the media.

The press release and the tweets by PTA also stated that a hearing regarding the same will be conducted on the 9th of July 2020.

“Honorable Lahore High court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing is being conducted on the 9th of July 2020.”

The PTA has asked the public to give their feedback regarding the popular battle royale game. A final decision regarding the temporary ban will be taken in due course.

The 6-hours limit of game time is also applicable in Pakistan. A health reminder pops up on the screen indicating that the game has been stopped. Players can log in only after the day ends.