The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East (PMWL 2020) started last week, and the first day of the league stage is over. After a two-day long Opening Weekend, the 20 teams have been grouped into five groups, with qualified sides making the finals.

PMWL 2020 East Season Zero kill leaders

On Day 1, South Asian teams showcased consistent placements and dominance throughout. Orange Rock and Team No Chance made it clear that they were serious about a place in the PMWL 2020 Finals this time around. With a total of 64 points, the latter are atop the table by just one point, with OR right on their heels.

OR show dominance and aggression on Day 1 of PMWL 2020 East

The Indian fan favourites, OR, showed the firepower they possess, notching 28 total kills and coming out as the top fraggers of the league stage so far. The top five individual fraggers list after Day 1 featured two assaulters from OR — ScoutOP (1st) & GiLL (3rd) — with 12 and 10 kills, respectively.

The table toppers, Team No Chance, have NC-Godless in this list, and he was in second spot with 10 kill points.

The other South East Asian teams, Box Gaming & Yoodoo Gank, also created some buzz with their aggressive gameplay. Break from Box & Jumper from Yoodoo were placed at fourth and fifth in the individual kill leaders' table with nine kills each.

YooDoo Gank and Box Gaming were also the second and third-most successful team in terms of kills, with 25 & 23 frags respectively, followed by RRQ Athena on 22 kills.

Every team has played four matches after Day 1 of the leagues, which included Erangel and Vikendi. The league stage will decide the top 16 teams that will qualify for the Super Weekend.

You can catch the live action of the PMWL 2020 East on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel starting 5:30 PM IST.