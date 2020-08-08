PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2

The second day of the finals stage of the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Season Zero, i.e., the PMWL 2020 East, has concluded, with Bigetron RA climbing to the top with 180 points. They are also leading in total kills, with 72. Box Gaming were displaced from the summit, and are currently second with 164 points.

RRQ Athena, meanwhile, made a comeback with three chicken dinners and gained 104 points on Day 2, and are in third position with 161 points. With half of the PMWL 2020 East Finals over, teams have 12 matches left to prove their mettle.

Top five kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2

TSM-Entity Zgod is leading in the kills department with 14 on Day 2, while TSM notched 35 kills on the day, the second-highest among all teams. They are ranked sixth overall with 59 points, while Zgod is fifth in the overall MVP rankings.

Team IND 420op, who joined the team before the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero, is in second place with 13 frags. Team IND have displaying good consistency, and are currently in fourth place with 121 points.

RRQ Beer11 has been one of the most consistent players of the tournament, and made it to the top kill leaders list again with 12 frags. RRQ had a cracker on Day 2, where they clinched three chicken dinners in six matches.

OR GILL also made it to the top kills table yet again, with 11 kills. Orange Rock are fifth overall with 116 points, having gained 59 points on the day.

RRQ Earny also makes it to the top fraggers list with 11 kills. RRQ gained 104 points in six matches on Day 2, pushing them from seveth to third in the overall rankings. Earny is also in the running in the MVP rankings.

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMWL 2020 East Finals Day 3 schedule