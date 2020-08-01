PUBG Mobile: Top 5 kill leaders from PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 1

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 1 has concluded. All teams are putting in their best to qualify for the PMWL 2020 East Finals.

On Day 1, 2018 world champions RRQ Athena topped the table with 77 points, including 34 kills, and are also first in the overall rankings with 406 points. Bigetron RA are second with 397 points and 162 kills, while Box Gaming are in third spot with 372 points. Galaxy Racer Celtz are the highest-ranked team from the SA region in fifth place at the PMWL 2020 East after the Super Weekend's Week 3 Day 1.

Top five kill leaders from the PMWL 2020 East Week 3 Day 1

Korean team T1's player Missile leads the individual kills leaderboard with 15 kills in five matches, as T1 finished the day in seventh position with 46 points, and ninth in the overall standings.

TSM-Entity Neyoo notched ten kills and is in second place. He is the entry fragger for TSM, who came fourth after Day 1 with 61 points.

KOG SOUP77 is in third spot with ten kills after Day 1. Team KOG are known for their fragging prowess in the SEA region, and are now showcasing their caliber on the world stage.

RRQ G9 continued his consistent run to claim nine kills on Day 1 of Week 3. RRQ Athena are also leading the overall table, and were the first team to cross the 400-point mark. G9 has also been consistent in the kills leaderboard.

RRQ BEER11 is fifth with eight kills. RRQ finished in first position after Day 1 with 77 points, leading in overall kills with 186 frags. Beer11 is a recent addition to RRQ Athena, and is showcasing his talents with consistent performances.

Here is week 3 day 1 of the super weekend overall leaderboard, in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL@RRQathena keeping a strong lead but will they be able to maintain it? Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/nQ6WfqB0Bm — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) July 31, 2020

PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 3 Day 2 and Day 3 schedules

Advertisement

1st August, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2 - 5:30pm IST onwards

2nd August, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3 - 5:30pm IST onwards

Map order

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

League Finals of PMWL 2020 East

16 teams

Six matches daily

24 matches in total

Schedule for League Finals

6th August: Finals Day 1

7th August: Finals Day 2

8th August: Finals Day 3

9th August: Finals Day 4

Map order for all four days