PUBG Mobile: Top 5 Players From PMGC Finals day 1

The first day of the PMGC Finals ended with the top 16 qualified teams from the League Stage battling it out for the ultimate prize pool of USD 1.2 Million.

The day, which was filled with intense competition and action, saw the teams fight to the end to gain an advantage. At the end of the day, Klas Digital Athletics from Turkey sat on the top spot with a total of 80 points.

PMGC Finals day 1 overall standings

Here is the overall rankings from Day 1 Match 6 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Which team surprised you the most today? Who are you looking forward to see come out on-top winning tomorrow? Let us know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/5bFfYKVCSL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 21, 2021

The top 5 players from PMGC Finals day 1 :

1.) Suk (4 Angry Men): Suk, the IGL of team 4AM, performed expectionally well, emerging as the top dragger at the end of the day. He secured a total of 14 Kills and dealt a massive damage of 2608. His total survival time was 132 minutes and 42 seconds and his overall contribution to the team was 39%.

Four Angry Men showing how well communication and team movement secured themselves the last chicken dinner of the day. 🍗



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 21, 2021

2.) Law (Alpha7 Esports): Law from A7 Esports gained the second spot in the overall kill leaderboards. He secured a total of 13 Kills and dealt a total damage of 2979. His survival time was 119 minutes and 49 seconds and his overall contribution to the team was 33.7%.

3.) Paraboy (Nova Esports): Paraboy, the star player for Nova eSports, took the third spot on this list. He secured a total of 11 Kills and dealt a total damage of 2764. His survival time was 122 minutes and 53 seconds and his overall contribution to the team was 31.4%.

4.) Oldboy (Natus Vincere): Oldboy, the Ukranian veteran from NAVI, sat at the fourth spot. He secured a total of 11 Kills and dealt a total damage of 2433. His survival time was 126 minutes and 54 seconds and his overall contribution to the team was 27.6%.

What a win for @natusvincere! Oldboy played this match with patience and a little snake play that secured that chicken dinner in match 4.🐍



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 21, 2021

5.) Beer11(RRQ Athena): The star fragger for RRQ Athena, Beer11 rounded off the Top 5 of the PMGC. He secured a total of 14 Kills and dealt a total damage of 1821. His survival time was 133 minutes. and his overall contribution to the team was 41%.

With three more days left in the PMGC, it will be interesting to see if the teams at the top continue to dominate or whether the teams below them on the points table are able to produce a comeback.