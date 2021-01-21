PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games in the battle royale genre because it offers high-quality graphics and immersive dynamics. There are various ranks in the game for players to achieve, thereby making it more interesting.

The Conqueror tier is the most elite title in the league. Almost all players have a deep desire to push their rank up to the Conqueror tier. This article discusses the top five tips to reach Conqueror quickly in Season 17 of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Top 5 tips to reach Conqueror quickly in Season 17:

#1 Focus on picking up chicken dinners

While rank pushing in PUBG Mobile, a player should focus more on winning the match rather than getting kills. If one hopes to push their rank to Conqueror in Season 17, a player must try to win more matches or try to secure the top three positions in every match to avoid negative ranking points.

#2 Take only necessary gunfights

While rank pushing, it is necessary to understand whether the team should take on a gunfight. Players must be careful while landing on the map and eliminating enemy players as quickly as possible.

#3 Focus on loot first

Another important tip when pushing towards the Conqueror tier is to finish looting first. PUBG Mobile is all about survival and collecting the best weapons. Plan the landing spot according to the flight path.

For players who like to rush, their best bet would be to land at hot drops like Pochinki and Novorepnoye. Players who like to play safe in the match's initial stages can visit cities like Gerogopol or Yasnaya Polyana.

#4 Weapon combination

In the goal of rank pushing, the importance of good weapons becomes paramount. A player should always select weapons with which they are familiar. Players who love to assault or lead should use both automatic assault rifles. In squad matches, one of the players needs to have a sniper rifle to get the upper hand in the long-range gunfights.

#5 Use of vehicles and utilities

The use of vehicles in rank pushing is significant in PUBG Mobile. Vehicles are useful in giving quick rotations to the safe zone. A player can use a Dacia or UAZ as a decent cover if caught off-guard in an open area. Use utilities like smoke grenades and frag grenades with intention. A player can take out the entire enemy squad with the help of a frag grenade. Smoke grenades can be used to provide sufficient cover in final zones.

