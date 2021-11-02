PUBG Mobile Update: Game-Lord wins PMPL Western Europe Season 2, Unicorns of Love qualify for PMGC 2021

The Grand Final of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Western Europe Season 2 concluded November 1. The finals included a total of 16 teams competing for an esteemed trophy and a USD 150,000 prize fund.

Underdog team Game-Lord stunned everyone by becoming champions. With a strong performance during the last few rounds, Game-Lord grabbed the top spot. They came into this tournament through the qualifiers by winning the France National Championship.

The team also had a superb PMPL WEU League Stage by securing second place. In the end, they took home 10,000 USD prize money from the finals.

PMPL Season 2 Western Europe Finals overall standings

Overall standings of PMPL Western Europe Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Exquisite Decode UK made a great comeback on the final day and finished in second place with 167 points. Their league campaign was a disappointment, but their experience proved valuable in the finals.

Lower half of the PMPL WEU points table (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fan-favorite Unicorns of Love had a horror start to the tournament as they failed to qualify for the first Super Weekend, but their performance on the final day of the tournament showed why they were deemed one of the favorites. They accumulated 163 points to secure third place in the tournament.

The top five teams from this finals also qualified for the upcoming PMPL European Championship Season 1. Those teams are:

1) Game-Lord

2) Exquisite Decode UK

3) Unicorns of Love

4) Giant Gaming

5) Eastern Stars

From November 11 to 14, sixteen teams from Europe will compete in the European Championship for the trophy and massive prizepool. From that tournament, a total of seven teams will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021.

Road to PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021

Unicorns of Love became the first team from the region to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. They beat the second-ranked team Eastern Stars by 31 points. Although Game-Lord had a great season 2, their first season's performance hurt their chances of qualification.

PMGC ranking after PMPL Western Europe Season 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The teams that trailed behind will have another chance through PMPL European Championship to qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Edited by R. Elahi