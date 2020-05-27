PUBG Mobile: Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Day 6 results and overall standings

PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup 2020

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is well underway and the intense battles of the sixth day have been concluded.

The PUBG Mobile Qume Bitcoin Cup is hosted by Villager Esports. This action-packed tournament showcases a total of 27 teams from India divided into 3 groups. These teams will compete for a total prize pool of ₹1,50,000.

Five matches were played on Day 6 and at the end of the day, Team IND top the leaderboard with 151 points and 88 Kills. They are followed by TSM Entity and 7Seas who have earned 235 and 206 points respectively.

Villager Esports QUME Bitcoin Cup Day 6 results and overall standings

Here are the overall standings at the end of Day 6 of the tournament:

#1 TEAM IND - 239 points

#2 TSM Entity - 235 points

#3 7Seas - 206 points

#4 Revenge Esports - 196 points

#5 GODLIKE - 195 points

#6 Megastars - 179 points

#7 Force One - 175 points

#8 U Mumba Esports - 169 points

#9 Initiative Esports - 164 points

#10 Element Esports - 159 points

#11 Hydra Official - 152 points

#12 Mayhem - 147 points

#13 Blind - 145 points

#14 Leg Stump - 144 points

#15 Power House - 142 points

#16 SynerGE- 130 points

#17 Celtz - 129 points

#18 Fnatic - 127 points

#19 Particle 7 - 120 points

#20 8 Bit - 119 points

#21 RIP Official- 119 points

#22 Aztecs - 117 points

#23 VSG Crawlers- 110 points

#24 Marcos Gaming - 91 points

#25 Soul- 90 points

#26 iNSANE - 88 points

#27 Team Tamilas- 77 points

The Qume Bitcoin Cup began on May 18 and is scheduled to go on till May 27. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the tournament on Villager Esports' official YouTube channel.

