Pubg Mobile Welcomes Airtel As Preferred Network Of The PMPL South Asia

As part of its mission to enable a superior and highly differentiated digital experience for its customers, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”) – India’s largest integrated telecommunications company, will start supporting the Esports dreams of millions of Indians.

NODWIN Gaming

Airtel will power the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) as the Preferred Network of the coveted Esports tournament and will also bring the best of PUBG Mobile Esports on the Airtel Xstream app. Exciting action from these Esports tournaments along with some exclusive experiences will now be available to valued Airtel customers as part of their Airtel Thanks benefits.

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia is taking place from May 22nd to June 14th , where the top 20 teams are competing for a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League. PMPL South Asia will be broadcasted 18:00-22:20 IST (+5:30 GMT) on Friday to Sunday per week from May 29th to June 14th on the Airtel Xstream app and the PUBG MOBILE esports channel

The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) is a new pro-level of competition, taking place across four regions - Southeast Asia, South Asia and Americas (North and South America)- allowing teams to compete for a slice of the $5 million USD prize pool on offer from the 2020 program.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “Airtel has been consistently rated as India's best network by multiple global experts and we are thrilled to join forces with PMPL to power the country’s Esports revolution. Given the growing popularity of online gaming amongst the youth, we will also be bringing the best of Esports in India to our digital entertainment platforms as part of Airtel Thanks.”

James, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports of Tencent Games said: “PUBG MOBILE is always to deliver a good quality product and superior Esports experience to players and audiences around the world. With the help of Airtel high-speed network service, we have more confidence that players can enjoy wonderful PUBG MOBILE Esports tournaments,”

Akshat Rathee, Cofounder and MD of NODWIN Gaming facilitated this partnership said “Bringing together two of our partners who have shown a deep commitment to growing esports in India is the natural evolution of the ecosystem in India. In PUBG MOBILE we have a partner who deeply understands the youth of India and in Airtel we have a partner who has deep customer insights. This is a match made in heaven”

For more information about upcoming PUBG MOBILE esports news, stay tuned at Airtel Xstream, PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube channel and Facebook.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About PUBG Mobile

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bharti Airtel Limited

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G, 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 423 million customers across its operations at the end of March 2020. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com

About NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming, South Asia's leading esports company, is an independent subsidiary of mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies. Formed in 2014, the India based company has since produced over 10,000 hours of gaming content, has been watched by over 100 million+ viewers and organized 100+ gaming and esports events.

Through its strategic partnerships with global publishers and partners including ESL, Valve, Blizzard and PUBG MOBILE, NODWIN Gaming has introduced Indians to some of the best global experiences such as DreamHack, the India Premiership, Gaming merchandise and Gaming influencer management services.

NODWIN actively works with media broadcasters on offering Media Rights for its national and global properties for broadcast. NODWIN Gaming builds and operates its own esports IPs and currently operates in India, the Middle East and South Africa. To know more please visit, www.nodwingaming.com