PUBG Mobile with MS Dhoni is a routine, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal plays PUBG with MS Dhoni and other Indian cricketers

India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal’s love for PUBG is known to all. On social media, the spinner often shares stories of himself playing the esport game with his friends and teammates.

In a recent conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old spoke about his love for the PUBG, and traced it to his time at the National Cricket Academy when he first started playing it.

“I started playing this game around two and a half years back. I found it to be very addictive. I was in NCA at that time. I found the game interesting after downloading it because how much Netflix or movies can you watch? Then I started playing PUBG with my friends and when you play in thegroups of four, the best thing is that you can talk with each other,” Yuzvendra Chahal told ESPNCricinfo.

Harder to spend time in lockdown without PUBG: Yuzvendra Chahal:

Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that after returning to his room from the ground, it became a routine for him and MS Dhoni to play 2-3 rounds of PUBG. Chahal said in this regard that without the game it would have been tougher to spend time in the COVID-19 lockdown:

“I started to get better (in PUBG). At night sometimes Rishabh Pant is online, sometimes I play with Rahul Trivedi. Played a lot with Mahi bhai on the tours, he plays really well…it had become a routine with Dhoni that after we came back from the ground to our rooms, we would play 2-3 rounds of PUBG. If we remove this game from our life, the 3-4 hours that we spend playing this, it will become even harder to spend time under lockdown during this time,” Yuzvendra Chahal added.

It is not just Chahal and Dhoni, many other Indian cricketers are also fans of the popular mobile game. Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Shami and Shikhar Dhawan also play PUBG frequently. The game was released in July 2016 and in no time became one of the top mobile games in the world.