PUBG Mobile: PMWL East 2020 scrims announced

The PUBG Mobile World League East scrims start from 27th June at 5 PM IST.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be an online event.

PUBG Mobile has been an ever-trending smartphone game since its inception, with one reason being the number of open-to-all tournaments. And the upcoming tournament, PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL), is what the whole PUBG community is eagerly waiting for.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile officials have announced the PMWL East scrims for 27th June. The telecast will be live on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 5 PM IST. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has been changed from offline to online, though the pings would not be as good as a LAN event. PUBG officials, however, have done some research and run thousand of tests to choose the best option.

Here is the list of all participants for the PUBG Mobile World League Scrims:

Orange Rock Esports( South Asia) TSM-Entity (South Asia) GodLike (South Asia) SynerGE (South Asia) Team Celtz (South Asia) Megastars (South Asia) Team Ind (South Asia) Yoodo Gank (South East Asia) KOG (South East Asia) RRQ (South East Asia) Morph (South East Asia) Bigetron Esports (South East Asia) Team Secret (South East Asia) Valdus Esports (South East Asia) Box Gaming (South East Asia) Free Style (Pakistan) No Chance (Wildcard) Reject Scarlet (Japan) U Level Up (Chinese Taipei) Xenon (Korea)

The PMWL East and West events will have a prize pool of 850,000 USD each, which is the biggest-ever for a single event in PUBG Mobile. It will be held from 10th July to 9th August for both East and West regions, and will start at 6:00 pm IST and 12:30 am IST, respectively.

PUBG Mobile has never missed a chance to become the flag-bearer of mobile eSports. Last year, it announced the World Championship 2020 with a prize pool of $5,000,000. PUBG Mobile World Championship will consist of two seasons of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).