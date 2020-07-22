×
PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 overall standings and Day 3 schedule

XTZ Esports PUBG Mobile Invitational
Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 22 Jul 2020, 11:00 IST
News
Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The XTZ Kill Zone tournament will feature a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams will be divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e. 20th July to 25th July.

The second day of this PUBG Mobile tournament has concluded, with Initiative Esports taking a lead, followed by Hydra Official.

The first match was won by Hydra, while Initiative won the next two matches.

Match results

  • Match 1: CvsD - MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 KILLS
  • Match 2: CvsD - SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4KILLS
  • Match 3: CvsD - ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6KILLS

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

  1. INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS
  2. HYDRA - 73 POIINTS
  3. UESXINS - 70 POINTS
  4. ORANGE ROCK - 68 POINTS
  5. TEAM IND - 59 POINTS
  6. DARKTANGENT ESPORT - 59 POINTS
  7. TSM ENTITY - 54 POINTS
  8. LEGSTUMP - 53 POINTS
  9. UMUMBA ESPORT - 53 POINTS
  10. RECKONING ESPORT - 52 POINTS
  11. NOVA GODLIKE - 49 POINTS
  12. SYNERGE - 49 POINTS
  13. LIVECRAFT ESPORT - 48 POINTS
  14. TEAM INSANE - 47 POINTS
  15. RISING FALCON - 46 POINTS
  16. MARCOS GAMING - 42 POINTS
  17. 4KING - 39 POINTS
  18. FUTURESTATION ESPORT - 38 POINTS
  19. HAIL ESPORT - 36 POINTS
  20. TENET ESPORT - 33 POINTS
  21. RIP OFFICIALS - 33 POINTS
  22. MAYHEM - 28 POINTS
  23. 8BIT - 25 POINTS
  24. GXR CELTZ - 24 POINTS
  25. FNATIC - 21 POINTS
  26. ELEMENT ESPORTS - 20 POINTS
  27. PARTICLE7 - 19 POINTS
  28. TEAM SOUL - 17 POINTS
  29. TEAM TAMILAS - 17 POINTS
  30. FORCE ONE - 16 POINTS
  31. THE CRAWLERS - 6 POINTS
  32. MEGASTARS - 2 POINTS
Day 3 schedule: 12 PM onwards

  • B VS C - MIRAMAR
  • B VS C - SANHOK
  • B VS C - ERANGEL

The grouped teams in this PUBG Mobile tournament are:

Group A:

  1. NovaGodlike
  2. SynerGE
  3. Team IND
  4. Team Tamilas
  5. Insane esports
  6. 8Bit
  7. God's Reign
  8. Tenet Esports

Group B:

  1. Orange Rock
  2. RIP Official
  3. Element Esports
  4. Galaxy Racer Celtz
  5. Team Mayhem
  6. Inside out
  7. Particle 7
  8. Dark Tangent Esports

Group C:

  1. Fnatic
  2. Leg Stump
  3. VSG Crawlers
  4. Marcos Gaming
  5. 4Kings
  6. TSM-ENTITY
  7. Livecraft esports
  8. Force one

Group D:

  1. SouL
  2. U Mumba esports
  3. MegaStars
  4. Hydra official
  5. Initiative Esports
  6. Rising Falcon
  7. Future Station
  8. Reckoning eSports
Published 22 Jul 2020, 11:00 IST
PUBG PUBG Guide PUBG Tournament
