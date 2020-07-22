PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 overall standings and Day 3 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The XTZ Kill Zone tournament will feature a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.

In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams will be divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e. 20th July to 25th July.

The second day of this PUBG Mobile tournament has concluded, with Initiative Esports taking a lead, followed by Hydra Official.

The first match was won by Hydra, while Initiative won the next two matches.

Match results

Match 1: CvsD - MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 KILLS

Match 2: CvsD - SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4KILLS

Match 3: CvsD - ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6KILLS

XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings

INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS HYDRA - 73 POIINTS UESXINS - 70 POINTS ORANGE ROCK - 68 POINTS TEAM IND - 59 POINTS DARKTANGENT ESPORT - 59 POINTS TSM ENTITY - 54 POINTS LEGSTUMP - 53 POINTS UMUMBA ESPORT - 53 POINTS RECKONING ESPORT - 52 POINTS NOVA GODLIKE - 49 POINTS SYNERGE - 49 POINTS LIVECRAFT ESPORT - 48 POINTS TEAM INSANE - 47 POINTS RISING FALCON - 46 POINTS MARCOS GAMING - 42 POINTS 4KING - 39 POINTS FUTURESTATION ESPORT - 38 POINTS HAIL ESPORT - 36 POINTS TENET ESPORT - 33 POINTS RIP OFFICIALS - 33 POINTS MAYHEM - 28 POINTS 8BIT - 25 POINTS GXR CELTZ - 24 POINTS FNATIC - 21 POINTS ELEMENT ESPORTS - 20 POINTS PARTICLE7 - 19 POINTS TEAM SOUL - 17 POINTS TEAM TAMILAS - 17 POINTS FORCE ONE - 16 POINTS THE CRAWLERS - 6 POINTS MEGASTARS - 2 POINTS

Day 3 schedule: 12 PM onwards

B VS C - MIRAMAR

B VS C - SANHOK

B VS C - ERANGEL

The grouped teams in this PUBG Mobile tournament are:

Group A:

NovaGodlike SynerGE Team IND Team Tamilas Insane esports 8Bit God's Reign Tenet Esports

Group B:

Orange Rock RIP Official Element Esports Galaxy Racer Celtz Team Mayhem Inside out Particle 7 Dark Tangent Esports

Group C:

Fnatic Leg Stump VSG Crawlers Marcos Gaming 4Kings TSM-ENTITY Livecraft esports Force one

Group D: