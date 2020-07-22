PUBG Mobile: XTZ Kill Zone Invitational Day 2 overall standings and Day 3 schedule

Xtreme Zone Esports has started the XTZ Kill Zone Invitational PUBG Mobile tournament for emerging as well as popular teams. The XTZ Kill Zone tournament will feature a three-stage showdown with a massive 5,00,000 INR prize pool.
In Phase 1 of the PUBG Mobile event, 32 invited teams will be divided into four groups: A, B, C and D. This phase will go on for six days, i.e. 20th July to 25th July.
The second day of this PUBG Mobile tournament has concluded, with Initiative Esports taking a lead, followed by Hydra Official.
The first match was won by Hydra, while Initiative won the next two matches.
Match results
- Match 1: CvsD - MIRAMAR- HYDRA OFFICIAL- 10 KILLS
- Match 2: CvsD - SANHOK- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 4KILLS
- Match 3: CvsD - ERANGEL- INITIATIVE ESPORTS- 6KILLS
XTZ Kill Zone PUBG Mobile Invitational overall standings
- INITIATIVE ESPORT- 74 POINTS
- HYDRA - 73 POIINTS
- UESXINS - 70 POINTS
- ORANGE ROCK - 68 POINTS
- TEAM IND - 59 POINTS
- DARKTANGENT ESPORT - 59 POINTS
- TSM ENTITY - 54 POINTS
- LEGSTUMP - 53 POINTS
- UMUMBA ESPORT - 53 POINTS
- RECKONING ESPORT - 52 POINTS
- NOVA GODLIKE - 49 POINTS
- SYNERGE - 49 POINTS
- LIVECRAFT ESPORT - 48 POINTS
- TEAM INSANE - 47 POINTS
- RISING FALCON - 46 POINTS
- MARCOS GAMING - 42 POINTS
- 4KING - 39 POINTS
- FUTURESTATION ESPORT - 38 POINTS
- HAIL ESPORT - 36 POINTS
- TENET ESPORT - 33 POINTS
- RIP OFFICIALS - 33 POINTS
- MAYHEM - 28 POINTS
- 8BIT - 25 POINTS
- GXR CELTZ - 24 POINTS
- FNATIC - 21 POINTS
- ELEMENT ESPORTS - 20 POINTS
- PARTICLE7 - 19 POINTS
- TEAM SOUL - 17 POINTS
- TEAM TAMILAS - 17 POINTS
- FORCE ONE - 16 POINTS
- THE CRAWLERS - 6 POINTS
- MEGASTARS - 2 POINTS
Day 3 schedule: 12 PM onwards
- B VS C - MIRAMAR
- B VS C - SANHOK
- B VS C - ERANGEL
The grouped teams in this PUBG Mobile tournament are:
Group A:
- NovaGodlike
- SynerGE
- Team IND
- Team Tamilas
- Insane esports
- 8Bit
- God's Reign
- Tenet Esports
Group B:
- Orange Rock
- RIP Official
- Element Esports
- Galaxy Racer Celtz
- Team Mayhem
- Inside out
- Particle 7
- Dark Tangent Esports
Group C:
- Fnatic
- Leg Stump
- VSG Crawlers
- Marcos Gaming
- 4Kings
- TSM-ENTITY
- Livecraft esports
- Force one
Group D:
- SouL
- U Mumba esports
- MegaStars
- Hydra official
- Initiative Esports
- Rising Falcon
- Future Station
- Reckoning eSports