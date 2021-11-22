PUBG New State crosses 39 million downloads within 8 days of launch

With Krafton's new IP, dubbed PUBG New State being released recently, the buzz surrounding the game is steadily growing. Released on November 11, the game was received rather positively, garnering a total of 20 million downloads within just four days of launch. Earlier, the futuristic battle royale title had received a whooping 55 million pre-registrations from all around the world, excluding China and Vietnam.

PUBG New State's download numbers keep on soaring

According to a recent report by App Annie, PUBG: New State, as of November 18 2021, has completed a total of 39.4 million downloads on Google Play and the App Store.

Additionally, the report stated that the United States has emerged as the top-most market for the game. Behind the USA, countries such as Russia, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico also received the game quite well.

Technical issues faced by PUBG New State

Post the release of PUBG New State, the game faced some technical issues which barred the players from accessing the game. People who were able to access the game faced some optimization issues and bugs which caused the rating for the game to drop rapidly on the Google Play Store.

PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team @NEWSTATE_DEV We apologize for the inconveniences with unstable game service and insufficient level of optimizations despite your expectations.



We want to focus on stabilizing and optimizing at the early stages of the service, even if we have to postpone some of the scheduled update contents. We apologize for the inconveniences with unstable game service and insufficient level of optimizations despite your expectations.We want to focus on stabilizing and optimizing at the early stages of the service, even if we have to postpone some of the scheduled update contents.

Acting swiftly, the developers apologized for the inconvenience caused and immediately applied hotfixes. The game also went into maintenance for a short amount of time, after which the game ran smoothly across all platforms.

PUBG New State Marketing Campaign

PUBG New State has also started various marketing campaigns all around the world which included the #NewStateStyle dance challenge. Krafton officials also held a tournament in the North American region between November 15 and 17. Dubbed the Takedown: Troi event, the competition featured 9 New State content creators from NA who competed in Troi maps for the title of the "Titan of Troi".

For the Indian market, PUBG New State collaborated with big names from within and outside the gaming genre. Some of the top names included were Scout and Mortal who were seen playing and enjoying the title immensely. The game also collaborated with Indian pop culture star influencers Bhuvan Bam, Mr. Faisu, the Great Khali, and many more.

With such great success, it would be interesting to see what new features the developers bring in to make the game more interesting for its player base.

Edited by Atul S