PUBG New State (Mobile) confirmed features, expected release date for all regions, and more

PUBG New State has aroused a great deal of curiosity, and many players worldwide are looking forward to its release with great anticipation, as pre-registrations surpasse 40 million.

One of the reasons behind the hype of PUBG New State is that it will feature futuristic elements and will be set in the year 2051.

Release date and other details about PUBG New State

Expected release date

On the Apple App Store, the expected release date is mentioned as 8 October (Image via Apple App Store)

As of now, the developers of PUBG New State have not announced any specific release date for their new battle royale title. However, gamers can find an expected launch date of October 8 on the Apple App Store.

So far, two alpha tests of PUBG New State have been conducted by the developers. During these sessions, players had the opportunity to dive into the Troi map and try out many of the game's features.

Confirmed features

The developers have incorporated a slew of unique elements in PUBG New State, which distinguish it from existing battle royale games on the platform. As most players are already aware, the battleground, or map, is called Troi and the game is set in the future.

Here are some of the major features as listed on the Google Play Store:

1) Ultra-realistic graphics

Utilization of global illumination technology

Vulkan (API)

2) More realistic and dynamic gunplay

Fully optimized for mobile environment

Ability to customize guns

3) Action-based interactive gameplay

New battleground and unique mechanics

New vehicles to move across the battlefield

Several unique features such as drones, and more, will also be made available for the players.

Pre-registrations

Also Read

As mentioned above, pre-registrations, or pre-orders for PUBG New State have been ongoing for some time. Users can go ahead and visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store page of the title and register themselves.

Once they have registered, players will be eligible for the pre-registration reward, which is a Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent).

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee