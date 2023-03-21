PUBG New State Mobile introduces new mode Arena KA-BOOM, unique gun, and more in Patch Notes 0.9.46

PUBG New State has introduced a new mode called Arena KA-BOOM, which comes with unique features to captivate players. You can only use grenade launchers and throwables to fight your enemies in it, this means the mode doesn't feature normal ammo. Upon entering the battleground, it will give you a gun with a grenade launcher.

Except for starting points and selected areas, all cover and terrain can be broken using grenade launchers and explosives. Meanwhile, you must be careful not to fall into the destroyed area as you will perish instantly. It will be added to the upcoming patch. The care package, which offers Red Zone Launcher and AK Alfa, will be placed in the center of the map.

Arena KA-Boom mode guide (Image via PUBG New State)

PUBG New State 0.9.46 Patch: Notable updates

The notable updates in this patch include:

Arena KA-BOOM mode New gun Sawed-Off Erangel Recruit Mode Battle Royale Season 8 begins Shooting Gallery ranking reset Akinta (Bounty) Labs and Graveyard (beta version)will be closed Missions of Survivor Pass renew New rewards

The 12-gauge new gun Sawed-Off will be introduced in the upcoming update. It is highly effective in close-range battles and you can also utilize a choke at the muzzle slot in this gun.

The Erangel Recruit Mode has been implemented for a limited period of time. The developer stated that you can assemble members of your team quickly compared to the existing Battle Royale mode. A maximum of eight survivors can be added to the team in this mode. Meanwhile, it will take five seconds to recruit an enemy.

The Battle Royale Season 8 will kick off and the tiers will be reset as well. It offers rewards based on your ranking. There will be a new honor reward for top rankers, including podium finishers, who will receive the ranking season title. The Shooting Gallery rankings will also be refreshed and the rewards will be given via email, with eligibility based on the prior season's performance.

Survivor Pas Vol. 17 (Image via PUBG New State)

To enhance its functionality, Ankita Labs and the beta version of Graveyard will be temporarily closed. Both modes will be opened at a later date. The developers will include extreme missions in the upcoming PUBG New State patch, which will offer a lot more SP. Maria Gayle from Mayhem will be the lead character in the fresh Survival Pass Vol. 17 and its costume set can be received after purchasing the Premium Pass.

NEW STATE MOBILE @NEWSTATEMOBILE

The game servers will be closed for maintenance on MAR 23 from 00:00 - 07:00 (UTC)



#NEWSTATEMOBILE #UPDATENOTICE Hello Survivors,The game servers will be closed for maintenance on MAR 23 from 00:00 - 07:00 (UTC) Hello Survivors,The game servers will be closed for maintenance on MAR 23 from 00:00 - 07:00 (UTC)#NEWSTATEMOBILE #UPDATENOTICE https://t.co/nC7E9yJzi6

The previous patch of PUBG New State was added on February 23, which introduced a new map, Lagna, and other content. For the upcoming update, the company has scheduled in-game maintenance on March 23 from 00:00 - 07:00 (UTC).

Poll : 0 votes