PUBG: New State mobile release date, green flare gun, recruit system, and more features confirmed

The release of the most anticipated battle royale title, PUBG: New State, is just around the corner. The official launch trailer and media showcase have provided users with a peek into the plethora of features that players will be able to dig into when the game officially launches in November.

Furthermore, the title is expected to introduce significant improvements to the battle royale mode, such as recruiting opponents, reviving teammates, a drone store, and more. All these features, along with realistic gunplay and animations with the core system of PUBG: Battlegrounds, will take the experience to an entirely new level.

PUBG: New State release date and features

PUBG: New State launch trailer reveals that the game will be released on 11 November 2021. This is hardly surprising given that the last 30 seconds of the video were leaked by Player IGN on his Twitter profile a day prior, which had already disclosed the same.

However, it has undoubtedly sparked people's interest around its release. If they have not pre-registered yet, they may do the same until they are released to get a pre-registration reward on the release.

The trailer featured a diverse collection of firearms and futuristic vehicles. Further to their delight, the developers released a media showcase that gave a comprehensive overview of what will be available in the store on the game's release.

Features

These are two of the most critical features of PUBG: New State (Image via PUBG: New State / YouTube)

Traditionally, Flare Guns can be used by players in PUBG to call airdrops. However, in PUBG: New State, a new type - Green Flare Gun will be made available.

It was previously available in alpha tests as well. Using that, gamers will have the ability to resurrect a teammate who died during the match.

Aside from that, another important feature of PUBG: New State will be the Recruit System. After killing an opponent, the players will have the option to recruit them. This is only possible if they have room in their squad.

Also Read

Players can watch the video above to learn about all the features.

Edited by Srijan Sen