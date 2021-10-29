PUBG New State (Mobile) Technical Test system requirements, APK file size, and more revealed

PUBG New State's release date is fast approaching, and gamers are finding it impossible to keep their excitement under control. The last Technical Test for the game is already underway, which will only serve to increase the level of anticipation.

This ensures that the final build will be technically stable before it is released to the public. All players who had participated during the second Alpha Test of the game will be able to participate in the Technical Test before its release.

PUBG New State Technical Test released

As mentioned earlier, the Technical Test client is only restricted to users who have previously participated in the Second Alpha Test. The client will be open from 29 October 4.00 (UTC +0) to 30 October 14.00 (UTC +0).

Selected users can download the game from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store during this phase.

Size

Here is the size of PUBG New State's Technical Test on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

PUBG New State Technical Test is 1.26 GB in size on the Google Play Store, and users will have to additionally download the maps and a few other additional resources within the game.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE We have prepared a Technical Test for those who have participated in the Second Alpha Test.

Check your email for more details 📧 We have prepared a Technical Test for those who have participated in the Second Alpha Test.Check your email for more details 📧 https://t.co/nrtMdoBdB1

As a result, it is expected that the game's size will remain within the same range upon its final release, which is set to take place on 11 November.

PUBG New State Technical Test requirements

According to the official PUBG Mobile New State website, the minimum requirements for the Technical Test are:

Android

Requirements for PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

OS: Android OS 6.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum of 2 GB

iOS

Minimum device specifications (Image via PUBG New State)

OS: iOS 13.0 or higher

Device: iPhone 6s or higher

There is no reference to the recommended requirements for the Technical Test in the FAQs.

Availability

PUBG New State Technical Test's available countries (Image via PUBG New State)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Access to the Technical Test is only available to gamers from specific regions, and only those players will be able to participate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer