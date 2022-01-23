PUBG New State renamed to New State Mobile on different platforms

PUBG New State has been positioned as a futuristic entry into the legendary PUBG franchise, with various features that look to be both unique and game-changing in nature. The game, which was released back in November 2021, has received a decent response from the mobile community, and it has amassed impressive numbers in terms of downloads and player base.

In a recent development, the game, formerly known as PUBG: New State among players, has been renamed New State Mobile across various platforms, including the game's official website and has been referred to with the new name even on social media handles.

PUBG New State renamed as New State Mobile

Krafton's most recent mobile release, PUBG New State, has been renamed 'New State Mobile. The same is indicated by the new logo in the latest graphics posted on the official handles.

Upon visiting the "press.pubg.com" website, users can find the game (PUBG New State) listed with the new name under the 'Product' category. Here is the official description:

"Optimized for mobile play, NEW STATE MOBILE will deliver the full battle royale experience straight into players' hands.

The announcement for New State Mobile Open Challenge has the new name (Image via Krafton)

Alongside this, the official blog post about the New State Mobile Open Challenge has a new name in use. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the change in name from the developer's side. Nonetheless, it may be done in the near future.

The renaming is likely intended to communicate a broader picture of the PUBG universe. Similarly, Krafton rebranded PUBG (PC version) to PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2021. Previously, the South Korean corporation stated that rebranding was the first step toward accomplishing the vision for expanding the IP.

Krafton announces first New State Mobile esports event

The first esports tournament has also been announced by Krafton (Image via Krafton)

Krafton has also announced the first New State Mobile esports event. This will be hosted in Korea and will be expanding with other global events in the future. Players will participate in the new BR: Extreme Mode of the title, introduced in the latest January update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Applications for the same have also opened up for Korean users who have earned Gold Tier or Higher during Season 1.

Edited by Danyal Arabi