PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: Release date and time for all regions

A few months have passed since PUBG New State was initially released for Android and iOS. The community has given the futuristic title mixed reviews because it was riddled with numerous issues. Nonetheless, the developers have implemented regular maintenance breaks to ensure a smooth gaming experience.

Now, it is time for a new major update, and version 0.9.23 of the game is here. The developers have released patch notes for the same, and users can check them out to find information about the various changes made.

PUBG New State 0.9.23 update: Release date and more details

Details about the maintenance schedule (Image via PUBG New State)

The 0.9.23 update is making its way into the Battle Royale title today, i.e., January 13. As mentioned by the developers, the maintenance break for it is underway. These are the exact timings:

Start time: January 13, 1:00 AM UTC or 6:30 AM IST

January 13, 1:00 AM UTC or 6:30 AM IST End time: January 13, 8:00 AM UTC or 1:30 PM IST

Only after the end of the break will the players get into the game and enjoy the new version.

Individuals will be able to download the update directly through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, once available on their device.

The new version will mark the start of Season 1 of PUBG New State, and Survivor Pass Volume 3 will also commence, providing players with various unique cosmetics and other items.

Additionally, content based on the Rimac collaboration will be added.

Patch notes of the new update

Tons of new features will be added to the title with the latest version. Here are a few of them:

1) BR: Extreme Mode (64 players fast-paced)

2) Changes to the BR mode

3) New Customizations

4) Weapon Balancing

5) Animation and Audio Updates

6) Changes to TDM (Station)

7) Season 1 of the game

8) Rimac Collaboration

Readers can check the video above to understand the specifics of the features and other changes. They can read the complete patch notes on PUBG New State's website by clicking here.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha