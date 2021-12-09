How to download PUBG New State 0.9.2 update on Android and iOS devices

PUBG New State has chalked up an impressive number of downloads since its November release, and has already surpassed the 40 million mark. Although there have been a few hiccups along the way, the developers have taken care of them with a series of maintenance updates to deliver a good experience.

On 9 December 2021, a little less than a month after the official launch, Krafton will begin pushing out the 0.9.2 update. With the patch preview already out, gamers are well aware of some of the new features and content coming their way. In addition to improvements and fixes, multiple new weapon adjustments, vehicles, and a new Survivor Pass will be incorporated into the game.

PUBG New State 0.9.2 update link

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE

New updates will be waiting for you in this version!

Exact start time will be updated asap.



See link for more details: The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Dec. 09.New updates will be waiting for you in this version!Exact start time will be updated asap.See link for more details: newstate.pubg.com/news/282 The game servers will be closed for maintenance on Dec. 09.New updates will be waiting for you in this version!Exact start time will be updated asap.See link for more details: newstate.pubg.com/news/282 https://t.co/khzehhM2si

As the developers had already announced, PUBG New State will remain inaccessible for a while on 9 December 2021 due to the maintenance break for the update. However, the time for the maintenance has not been revealed yet.

Once the update is available, users can follow the steps given below to update the game to get the latest version on Android/iOS devices.

How to download the new update on Android devices

Step 1: First, users should open the Google Play Store and search for PUBG New State. Alternatively, this link can also be utilized to visit the game's page.

Step 2: Subsequently, players may press the update button to commence the download.

If users encounter a problem while updating the game, they can try deleting the cache of the Google Play Store and attempt the update once again.

How to download the new PUBG New State update on iOS devices

Step 1: Gamers need to open the App Store and search for PUBG New State using the search bar.

Step 2: Next, they can hit the update button to get the latest 0.9.2 version.

The other option available for users is to open their profile and then head to the pending updates section. Next, they can navigate through the list and press the update button beside PUBG New State.

Edited by Siddharth Satish