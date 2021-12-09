PUBG New State Survivor Pass Volume 2 release date, price and rewards

The latest update for PUBG New State is almost here, and the developers have a lot of new content in store for players. One of the most exciting incorporations is a new firearm in the form of L85A3.

On top of this, Volume 2 of the Survivor Pass will be made available to users for purchase, bringing tons of new rewards with it. As they progress through the ranks, gamers will be able to obtain exclusive skins, outfits, and other items for themselves.

Details about PUBG New State Survivor Pass Volume 2

Release date and price

This is what the previous pass was priced at (Image via PUBG New State)

In the patch preview for the PUBG New State update, it was stated that the Survivor Pass Volume 2 would be published on 9 December. Bella, belonging to the Dream Runners Faction, is the main character of the pass’s story.

Similar to the previous one, the Survivor Pass is expected to have two paid variants: Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. Gamers will likely have to spend 1500 NB and 3800 NC, respectively, to acquire them.

Rewards

Here are the details mentioned about the pass in the Patch Preview (Image via PUBG New State)

The developers have brought a few changes to the Survivor Pass. BP Chests have been incorporated as a Free Pass reward and 1500 NC will be awarded to players upon reaching Level 48 of the Premium Pass, which wasn’t the case earlier.

Additionally, after clearing the story missions, gamers will be eligible to claim costumes for Bella from the pass.

Apart from this, tons of exclusive items will be available for redemption.

How to purchase the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State

To purchase a paid version of the Survivor Pass, gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: They need to start PUBG New State on their devices and visit the Survivor Pass section.

Step 2: Individuals must press the “Upgrade to Premium” option.

Step 3: The two paid versions of the pass will show up, and players can then purchase the required one.

Once the payment is completed successfully, the pass will be acquired.

Edited by Siddharth Satish