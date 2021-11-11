PUBG New State Survivor Pass rewards, price, and how to purchase

PUBG New State is finally now available after the end of the maintenance break. Players can download it and immerse themselves in the futuristic battle royale game on their mobile devices.

Like the majority of battle royale titles, the developers have included a tier-based reward pass, the Survivor Pass. Users can buy it and advance through the ranks to obtain exclusive prizes such as outfits, skins, and other items.

What can players expect to get from the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State?

Rewards

One of the rewards (Image via PUBG New State)

Listed below are all the rewards obtainable in PUBG New State’s Survivor Pass:

SP Level 1: Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza x1

SP Level 2: BP x200

SP Level 3: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 4: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 5: NC x50

SP Level 6: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 7: BP x450

SP Level 8: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 9: BP Random Box (S) x1

SP Level 10: Argos Tactical Mask x1

SP Level 11: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 12: BP x680

SP Level 13: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 14: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 15: NC x100

SP Level 16: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 17: BP x900

SP Level 18: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1

SP Level 19: BP Random Box (S) x1

SP Level 20: Argos Tactical Gloves x1

SP Level 21: Erangel 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 22: BP x1130

SP Level 23: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 24: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 25: NC x120

SP Level 26: Troi 150% BP Card x1

SP Level 27: BP x1350

SP Level 28: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 29: BP Random Box (M) x1

SP Level 30: Argos Profile Icon x1

SP Level 31: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 32: BP x1580

SP Level 33: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1

SP Level 34: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 35: NC x180

SP Level 36: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 37: BP x1800

SP Level 38: Argos Profile Frame x1

SP Level 39: BP Random Box (M) x1

SP Level 40: Argos Tactical Shoes x1

SP Level 41: Erangel 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 42: BP x2000

SP Level 43: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1

SP Level 44: Chicken Medal x1

SP Level 45: NC x300

SP Level 46: Troi 200% BP Card x1

SP Level 47: BP x2250

SP Level 48: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1

SP Level 49: BP Random Box (L) x1

SP Level 50: Argos Tactical Outfit x1

Apart from these, there are several free rewards.

Price

This is the price of the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State (Image via PUBG New State)

There are two different versions of the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State: Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. To attain them, users would have to shell out 1500 NC and 3800 NC, respectively.

How to purchase

You can follow these steps to purchase the exclusive pass in PUBG New State:

Step 1: Open PUBG New State and head over to the pass section.

Step 2: There will be an option stating “Upgrade to Premium.” You will have to click this.

Step 3: Finally, you can purchase the required variant based on your preference.

