PUBG New State Survivor Pass rewards, price, and how to purchase

PUBG New State is finally now available after the end of the maintenance break. Players can download it and immerse themselves in the futuristic battle royale game on their mobile devices.
Like the majority of battle royale titles, the developers have included a tier-based reward pass, the Survivor Pass. Users can buy it and advance through the ranks to obtain exclusive prizes such as outfits, skins, and other items.
What can players expect to get from the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State?
Rewards
Listed below are all the rewards obtainable in PUBG New State’s Survivor Pass:
- SP Level 1: Argos Tactical Firearm – Groza x1
- SP Level 2: BP x200
- SP Level 3: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 4: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 5: NC x50
- SP Level 6: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 7: BP x450
- SP Level 8: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 9: BP Random Box (S) x1
- SP Level 10: Argos Tactical Mask x1
- SP Level 11: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 12: BP x680
- SP Level 13: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 14: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 15: NC x100
- SP Level 16: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 17: BP x900
- SP Level 18: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +1 x1
- SP Level 19: BP Random Box (S) x1
- SP Level 20: Argos Tactical Gloves x1
- SP Level 21: Erangel 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 22: BP x1130
- SP Level 23: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 24: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 25: NC x120
- SP Level 26: Troi 150% BP Card x1
- SP Level 27: BP x1350
- SP Level 28: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 29: BP Random Box (M) x1
- SP Level 30: Argos Profile Icon x1
- SP Level 31: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 32: BP x1580
- SP Level 33: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +2 x1
- SP Level 34: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 35: NC x180
- SP Level 36: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 37: BP x1800
- SP Level 38: Argos Profile Frame x1
- SP Level 39: BP Random Box (M) x1
- SP Level 40: Argos Tactical Shoes x1
- SP Level 41: Erangel 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 42: BP x2000
- SP Level 43: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1
- SP Level 44: Chicken Medal x1
- SP Level 45: NC x300
- SP Level 46: Troi 200% BP Card x1
- SP Level 47: BP x2250
- SP Level 48: Chicken Medal Bonus Card +3 x1
- SP Level 49: BP Random Box (L) x1
- SP Level 50: Argos Tactical Outfit x1
Apart from these, there are several free rewards.
Price
There are two different versions of the Survivor Pass in PUBG New State: Premium Pass and Premium Pass Plus. To attain them, users would have to shell out 1500 NC and 3800 NC, respectively.
How to purchase
You can follow these steps to purchase the exclusive pass in PUBG New State:
Step 1: Open PUBG New State and head over to the pass section.
Step 2: There will be an option stating “Upgrade to Premium.” You will have to click this.
Step 3: Finally, you can purchase the required variant based on your preference.