PUBG New State (Mobile) in India: Download link, release time, and rewards

The futuristic battle royale game has finally arrived (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 11, 2021 09:32 AM IST
News

Indian mobile gamers are super-excited as PUBG New State has finally been released today, 11 November 2021. The futuristic battle royale game will be available on both mobile gaming platforms, Android and iOS.

Players will get a brand new vehicle skin (Image via PUBG New State)
The pre-registration for the game commenced in February 2021. Players who have pre-registered for PUBG New State will be entitled to a limited edition permanent vehicle skin.

When to download PUBG New State?

Get your gear and devices ready, Survivors.On November 11, 2021, 04:00 (UTC)PUBG: NEW STATE will launch globally!#pubgnewstate #globallaunch #11112021 https://t.co/dYtThr65xj

A recent post was uploaded by the developers yesterday, 10 November 2021, that revealed that PUBG New State would arrive at 4:00 am UTC or 9:30 am IST.

However, players can head over to the Google Play Store right now and download the game. PUBG New State was released one-and-a-half hours before the said time of release. The game can also be downloaded automatically if mobile gamers have pre-registered for it.

Android mobile gamers need to click on this link.

How to download PUBG New State?

The process to download PUBG New State depends on the device used. If players are using an Android device, they will have to go to the Google Play Store. If they are using an iOS device, they will have to head over to the Apple App Store.

PUBG New State is available for Android devices (Image via Google Play Store)
Players who had tapped the option to “Install it when available” after clicking the green “Pre-register” button, need not worry as the game will be downloaded automatically. Those who have not done this can head over to the Google Play Store by clicking the link above and tapping on the "Install" button.

PUBG New State for iOS users (Image via Apple App Store)
When it comes to iOS devices, players will have to go to the Apple App Store and search for PUBG New State. Once the game is made available, they will have to tap on “Get”. Mobile gamers can still pre-order the game by tapping on the "Pre-Order" option.

