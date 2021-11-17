PUBG New State developers apologize for in-game issues, game to be down for maintenance on 18th November

Despite the great look and feel of PUBG New State, many players faced several issues that led them to lodge complaints. Krafton has taken into consideration several issues and has decided to take down the servers for maintenance tomorrow, 18 November 2021.

The much-awaited futuristic battle royale game, PUBG New State, was released on 11 November 2021. The game is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State maintenance

PUBG: NEW STATE Dev Team @NEWSTATE_DEV We apologize for the inconveniences with unstable game service and insufficient level of optimizations despite your expectations.



Due to several complaints from players, PUBG New State was taken down for maintenance on 12 November 2021, a day after its release. However, the issue persisted, which led Krafton to take down the game once again tomorrow.

PUBG New States developers have apologized for not meeting the expectations of the battle royale community. The team also guarantees that they will work hard to resolve the issue. An apology message along with the news of maintenance was uploaded on the social media platforms.

Problems faced by PUBG New State players

Players are facing the problem of not receiving in-game store purchases (Image via PUBG New State)

Here are some of the problems that PUBG New State players are facing:

Freezing

Crashes

Server stability

FPS drops

Low-quality graphics for iOS users

Occasional flickering and abnormal colours in-game

Unresponsive reload button

Unresponsive Follow feature

Not being able to log in via Facebook

Chatting system anomaly

Scope abnormality while spectating

Players not receiving purchases made from the in-game shop

The maintenance conducted on 12 November 2021 did solve a few issues, but the majority of them remained unsolved. Hence the developers of PUBG New State took the decision to conduct another maintenance in the hopes of reaching a better result.

Players can reach out to the developers to voice their concerns via the following:

iOS device owners: [Settings -> Basic -> Help -> Contact Us].

Android device owners: [Settings -> Basic -> Help -> Chat Box Icon]

