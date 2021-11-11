PUBG New State nickname generators: How to use and find unique names

Much to the excitement of mobile gaming enthusiasts, PUBG New State has arrived for Android devices. The game was supposed to be released at 9:30 AM IST.
When it comes to Battle Royale titles like BGMI, Free Fire and more, players often want to use a unique nickname to stand out in the crowd. While many players choose to create their own nicknames, some face creativity problems. Thus, they look towards nickname generators as possible solutions.
Nickname generators that can be used to customized PUBG New State nicknames
Due to the lack of proper symbols and unique fonts on Android and iOS keyboards, many players opt for name generator websites. These websites have a huge range of symbols and fonts that players can use to customize their nickname and guild name.
Players also have the option to choose from some of the pre-determined names given.
PUBG New State players can decorate their names with unique symbols from these sites. They can also choose a pretty common name from the provided list, as the game is brand new and there are less chances of anyone else having acquired the name.
nickfinder.com and gamingnicknames.com, are a couple of the most popular name generators that players can choose from. In Nickfinder, they can find numerous names categorized by different symbols. They can even enter a pre-decided name and wait for the website to come up with similar results.
Other possible options include: fornite.freefire-name.com, https://battlegroundsmobileguru.com/bgmi-name-generator/. While these websites do not exclusively cater to PUBG, players can make use of them to find inspiration.
More about PUBG New State from Krafton
PUBG New State has great graphics and is set in the year 2051, as a result of which players can use modern gadgets. The Battle Royale title already has a great rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store, though it may decrease as more reviews get added.
Players who have pre-registered for the game will get the pre-registration reward that was promised. They can equip the limited edition vehicle skins and cruise around Troi in style.