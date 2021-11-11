PUBG New State iOS release and launch day reward distribution period details

PUBG New State is finally available on iOS devices, much to the surprise of players. The surprise is due to the fact that the game was supposed to be released tomorrow according to the notification on the Apple App Store.

The futuristic battle royale game was supposed to be released on 11 November 2021 on both platforms, but it became available on the Google Play Store first. When players initially tried to download the game on the Apple App Store, they were shown the option to “Pre-Order”.

PUBG New State on iOS

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

The PUBG New State servers were down, which forced the developers to delay the release time by two hours. The servers have been up and running since 11:30 am IST. However, the game was still unavailable on the Apple App Store during that time.

After over an hour, iOS device owners who pre-ordered the game got a notification over email that PUBG New State was finally available for download. Players can now head over to the Apple App Store to download the game.

A brand new vehicle skin will be rewarded to anybody who pre-registered (Image via PUBG New State)

Players will receive their pre-registration reward once they log into the game for the first time. As promised, the reward is a permanent vehicle skin (Takion TR1).

Mobile gamers can redeem the pre-registration reward until 11:59 pm (UTC+0) on 5 January 2022. After conversion to IST, the time will be 5:29 am on 6 January 2022.

Even though the game is available, players have been experiencing frame drops quite frequently, and the gameplay on iOS devices is much smoother than on Android. Hopefully these minor problems will be short-lived since.

Minimum device requirements of PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The minimum requirements for PUBG New State as per second alpha tests are:

Android

Android version 6 with 2 GB of RAM

iOS

iPhone 6S or later with iOS 13 or higher.

