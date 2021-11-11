PUBG New State yet to release for iOS devices, shows pre-order button

Android mobile gamers are rejoicing as PUBG New State has already been released, but iOS gamers are still unable to download the game. Players are still being shown the “Pre-Order” option on the Apple App Store.

Android mobile gamers are facing server error issues (Image via THE GOD GAURAV GAMER; YouTube)

Despite being able to download PUBG New State, Android gamers are unable to enjoy the Battle Royale game due to server errors. This can be attributed to the immensely crowded server as thousands of people are trying to log in at once.

Update 11th November: As of 12:15 pm, PUBG New State has been released for iOS devices as well.

When will PUBG New State arrive on iOS?

PUBG New State's global launch date was announced to be on 11 November 2021. At the time, players expected it to arrive on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store simultaneously. However, this did not happen.

It is likely that iOS gamers will be able to enjoy PUBG New State tomorrow (Image via Apple App Store)

iOS players have been waiting for PUBG New State’s release, but noticed that the expected release date mentioned on the Apple App Store is 12 November 2021. The date is not exact and can still vary.

Players can pre-order the game (Image via Apple App Store)

As a silver lining, Apple device owners still have the chance to pre-order PUBG New State if they have not done so already. Players need to click on the link here, and tap on the “Pre-Order” option.

They will, like Android players, receive a permanent limited edition vehicle skin as a pre-registration reward.

What are the iOS device requirements for PUBG New State?

Minimum device requirements of PUBG New State (Image via Krafton)

The minimum device requirements for iOS gamers as per the second alpha test are as follows:

iPhone 6S or later with iOS 13 or higher.

PUBG New State is facing server issues, players unable to actually play

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details. Hello Survivors!Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.Please refer to the official website for more details. https://t.co/ppej12dg5w

Krafton is trying their best to solve the server issue, and postponed the launch time to 06:00 UTC, which converts to 11:30 AM IST. The servers will hopefully be up and running after the time specified.

