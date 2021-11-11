Why is PUBG New State Server not working? Possible fixes, bug, and more

PUBG New State was released an hour and a half before its targeted release time as mentioned by the developers. This allowed players to download the game from the Google Play Store, but they experienced an unexpected error while logging in.

The popularity of PUBG New State has gone through the roof. After garnering over 40 million pre-registrations, it was finally released worldwide as of 11 November 2021 and holds a rating of 4.7 stars on the Google Play Store.

PUBG New State Server Error

Players are facing server error while trying to log in (Image via THE GOD GAURAV GAMER; YouTube)

Several Indian mobile gamers were thrilled when they were able to download the game before 9:30 AM IST. However, once they tried to log in, they were greeted with a server error.

Fixing internet issues is not solving the problem (Image via THE GOD GAURAV GAMER; YouTube)

Players have tried several methods, like activating Airplane mode and tweaking their internet connections, but to no avail. Server overcrowding is the likely reason why players are struggling to enjoy PUBG New State.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details. Hello Survivors!Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.Please refer to the official website for more details. https://t.co/ppej12dg5w

Krafton has acknowledged the problem officially, and players can be certain that the developers are trying their best to solve it. They have decided to postpone the official launch two hours after the original time, i.e., 6:00 UTC (11:30 am IST).

Since many PUBG New State players are trying to log in at the same time, the server has unfortunately crashed. In such a scenario, Android gamers have no choice but to wait patiently.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since players are looking for solutions, many YouTubers have taken up the opportunity to instigate players to use VPN to connect. However, mobile gamers are requested not to use this method as it could lead to a ban.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee