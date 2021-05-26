PUBG to see two new maps, Tiger and Kiki, added

PUBG, released in 2017, is touted as one of the best battle royale titles in the world. One of the main reasons behind its success is its frequent updates and exciting new releases at regular intervals.

In 2020, the game saw new additions to the game in the form of three new maps: Karakin, Paramo, and Haven, while the developers also reworked the Vikendi and Sanhok maps.

Team Deathmatch and Ranked Mode also made their debuts the same year.

Miramar Remaster? Two new 8x8 maps? 😲



Read the 2021 PUBG World Dev Plan for more info 👉 https://t.co/R8kj06h6pK pic.twitter.com/ifyFC4B0pg — PUBG US (@PUBG_US) May 26, 2021

Following this pattern, PUBG has revealed its development plan for 2021. This year, officials are planning to release two new maps, while the desert map of Miramar will also see a significant overhaul.

Remastered Miramar

Stills from Miramar Remastered

With the 12.1 update, Krafton is planning to release the reworked Miramar. The 8x8 desert map will see some major overhauls to terrain, building textures, and layouts.

There will also be the removal of unnecessary obstacles, updated cliffs, and a lot more. The devs will also be fixing a few of the pain points criticized by the fans since its launch.

Two new PUBG maps, codenamed Tiger and Kiki

PUBG PC's upcoming map, Tiger

The first map to be released after the remastered Miramar is "Tiger." It's the first 8x8 map to be launched in three years.

The most prominent feature that players were constantly demanding was respawn. In Tiger, the devs finally have introduced it (the ability to return to the battle after an initial defeat).

The second new map, Kiki

In late 2021 or early 2022, Krafton will also release its fourth 8x8 map, codenamed "Kiki." It will boast several different locations, from mysterious underground labs to massive skyscrapers to swampland to subways to underwater buildings.

The map will be focusing more on exploration, and it will be exciting for fans to experience something like this.

Apart from these, the devs will also bring minor changes to the game, such as new weapons, vehicles, items, etc.

Lastly, they thanked everyone for their continued support and feedback and said they would soon be back with part 2 of their Dev Plan.