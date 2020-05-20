PUBG: Top 5 features of Karakin map

Karakin Map

Karakin is the fifth map of the famous battle royale game PUBG. The map is quite different from the other maps in the game. This map was released on the 22nd of January 2020 for PC players and on the 30th of January for console players.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile teases new map announcement.

Here are the top five features that differentiate Karakin from the other maps in the PUBG game.

Five unique features of the PUBG Karakin map:

#1: 2x2 KM size

Karakin Map 2x2 KM Pic Courtesy - Pubg.com

Karakin is the smallest map in PUBG, making the play tighter, fast pace and with more engagements between players.

Other maps in the game like Erangel and Miramar are 8x8 sq km while Sanhok is 4x4 sq km in size.

#2: 64-player field

As the map is quite small in size, the number of players is limited to 64. Though the number of players in each match is less, the map is still fun to play due to its various mechanics.

#3: Underground Bunkers

Underground Bunker Pic Courtesy - Pubg.com

No previous map in the PUBG game ever had a play underground. Karanik is the only map in PUBG that has underground bunkers and tunnels.

Underground Tunnels Pic Courtesy - Pubg.com

Advertisement

These tunnels are known as smuggler tunnels. Not all bunkers are connected tunnels, nor are all the tunnels connected.

#4: Breakable and penetrable walls and floors

Breakable walls Pic Courtesy - Pubg.com

For the first time in PUBG, some of the walls and floors are breakable and can be destroyed using the sticky bomb to access some structure like underground bunkers etc.

Sticky Bomb Pic Courtesy - Pubg.com

Also, some of the soft walls in the game are penetrable, and the players can fire through them.

#5: Black Zone

Black Zone

Unlike the red zone, the black zones in the PUBG Karakin map destroy even the building, razing them into ruins.

The black map is designed to push players out of safety. The black zone can flatten anything, which makes it quite fun to play.