PUBG Update: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update release date

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update has been highly-anticipated among the gaming community.

The game will also complete the one-year anniversary of its release in the course of the next update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 Release date

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile, is very close to receiving its 0.18.0 update. The game is currently running on the 0.17.0 version, and the next update is about to bring in loads of new features, characters and gun skins.

Apart from the update, PUBG Mobile Lite is also close to completing its one-year anniversary. To celebrate this occasion, the officials have a lot of surprises that will be delivered on the day of the first anniversary of the game.

Undoubtedly, fans are excited for the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update, and are curious to know about the release date for the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update release date

The exact release date is yet to be announced officially, but according to leaks that have surfaced online, the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update will be rolled out officially on 25th July. Moreover, these leaks also suggest that the developers will also add a new anniversary theme to the game, which will give a fascinating look to the user interface (UI).

Mirado and Win94 in Miramar

However, the list of additions doesn't end here. As mentioned earlier, it's a special occasion for the whole PUBG Mobile Lite community, and the game will receive a brand new Miramar map, which players have been requesting for a long time. At present, only a single, classic map is available to play, but this update will increase the total tally of maps to two.

The new Miramar map will feature exclusive weapons and vehicles, and is based on the dust stormy area. With new vehicles, and weapons like Mirado and Win94, the gaming experience for players is going to be completely changed.

Advertisement

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite How to get an AKM gun skin