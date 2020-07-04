PUBG Mobile Lite: How to get an AKM gun skin

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile which allows players with low-end phones to play the original game.

Here's a short guide on how to get an AKM gun skin in the game.

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of weapons and attachments to facilitate different combat styles in the game. It has stimulated the growth of eSports and continues to be one of the most-played battle royale games in the history of gaming.

PUBG Mobile Lite is an adaptation of PUBG Mobile and is designed for mobile phones which do not have high-end specifications to run the original game. This allows players with low-end phones to enjoy the game and play it with their friends.

The game also features an attractive range of weapon cosmetics. Players can either buy or do some in-game tasks to obtain these cosmetics in the game.

AKM is one of the deadliest weapons in PUBG Mobile Lite but it comes with a high risk-high reward technique. It has a high recoil but it can dish out some serious damage when in the right hands. In this article, we will take a look at different ways to get the AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Methods to get an AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Lite

Method 1: Events

Events are a great way to earn free skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. You can complete easy tasks- which include logging in to a match and playing certain matches- to get free skins.

Follow PUBG Mobile Lite on its social media platforms to avail these offers when they are available in the game.

Method 2: In-game Store

This is the most obvious way to earn skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. If you find a weapon skin that you like in the store, you can buy it with in-game currency by using real money in the game.

Method 3: Crates

Crates are also a great way to earn gun skins in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, this method is vaguely based on luck. You might get a skin after opening one crate or you might have to open a lot of crates before getting one in the game.