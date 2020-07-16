Dr. Disrespect interview interrupted by publicist, stops answer regarding ban

Dr. Disrespect recently did an interview with PC Gamer where he discussed his recent banning from Twitch and his plans for the future. Despite a relatively smooth interview, at least once Beahm was stopped from answering a question by his publicist

Dr. Disrespect stopped from answering questions about his ban

PC Gamer’s interviewer asked whether or not Dr. Disrespect promoting conspiracy theories about the coronavirus had anything to do with his banning. As he began to answer, however, his publicist interrupted and said “We're getting really close to dangerous territory here. So, you know, Doc, we don't know why Twitch banned him, and there is no formal warnings or reprimand on record. That's all legal is going to let him say.”

This suggests that Dr. Disrespect has hired someone to help control the narrative in the wake of this ban, something that would explain why he has been so quiet regarding all of this. Wanting to control the narrative does not necessarily mean something negative, especially if they really are planning to take legal action.

Dr. Disrespect considers legal action against Twitch

Dr Disrespect speaks out in his first interview since his Twitch ban. pic.twitter.com/wupwOMPpqd — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) July 16, 2020

In part of the interview Dr. Disrespect specifically said his hesitancy to speak out on the manner has been in order to avoid saying anything which could affect the legal action being taken behind the scenes. When pushed on exactly what he means by legal action he responded quite bluntly “We are considering taking legal action.”

Legal matters and speculation

UPDATE: Dr Disrespect has confirmed he is NOT returning to Twitch, and has considered streaming on his own website.



"I will not be returning to Twitch, so, I mean, that's it." - https://t.co/tmOf5TMFFa pic.twitter.com/AxtzadUEi2 — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) July 16, 2020

Needless to say there has been quite a lot of speculation regarding this ban, and the events which followed only seemed to encourage it. Usually, after such a high profile banning there would be an abundance of information available to learn about. However, this ban has been uncharacteristically quiet and involved some strange non-standard behavior on behalf of both parties.

Seeing as Dr. Disrespect was apparently left in the dark as to the reason, and has been uncharacteristically quiet about the whole affair, many wondered if he was indeed caught up in some kind of trouble. Additionally, Twitch issued refunds to subscribers, something they don’t usually do following a ban.

This, along with a number of other atypical things, just seem to encourage speculation. At this point, however, we may never know what actually happened.