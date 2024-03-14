Quin69 banned for the 5th time on Twitch, fans react

On March 14, 2024, popular internet personality Quintin "Quin69" got banned on Twitch. This was the fifth time the Amazon-owned platform had suspended him. The update came from the automated account on X, @StreamerBans. While accessing the content creator's channel, a message appears stating that it was temporarily unavailable because of a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service.

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

"At least once a year, this guy gets banned" - Fans react to Quin69's fifth Twitch ban

Quin69 is a well-known figure in the content creation sphere, having joined Twitch in 2014. He has since amassed 828,311 followers and averages more than 11.6k viewers per stream. He has played over 257 games, but he is best known for playing a variety of ARPGs (Action Role-playing Game). Path of Exile, World of Warcraft, Diablo 3, Diablo 4, and Terraria are among his most-played titles.

He is also considered by many to be a divisive content creator, having made headlines several times for controversial reasons. On May 19, 2023, the New Zealander commented on Jimmy "MrBeast's" philanthropic initiative to help 1,000 deaf people hear again.

Stating that he felt "yuck" after watching the video, Quin69 remarked:

"I don't know. This is making me feel... I'm feeling yuck about watching this. Bro, I'm going to be honest. I don't like watching this. I don't like watching this! Is this ruining my f**king brain? Am I bricking my brain and your brains by watching this?"

As mentioned earlier, on March 14, 2024, Quin69 got banned for the fifth time on Twitch. Several fans have commented on the situation, and X user @nickycakes wrote:

One viewer referred to the 33-year-old as a "brand risk":

Another community member was taken aback by the streamer's ban, claiming that his recent livestreams have been "perfectly fine":

Meanwhile, X user @mberryberry69 commented:

"Lol, at least once a year, this guy gets banned."

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

At the time of writing, Quin69 had not revealed the reason for this fifth ban on Twitch.