"What the f**k is happening?!" - Quin69 left stunned after discovering bots targeting his YouTube channel, spamming "Fextra4Life"

On October 10, 2023, Twitch streamer Quintin "Quin69" was left stunned after discovering what was going on in one of his videos uploaded to his new YouTube channel. While reviewing the recent updates for Diablo 4, fans asked the content creator to take a look at the comments section of his recently uploaded YouTube video.

The New Zealander then noticed that numerous people were spamming the phrase "Fextra4Life," which led him to believe that Fextralife was allegedly botting his video and channel.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation, Quin69 exclaimed:

"'Fextra4Life.' 'Fextra4Life.' 'Fextra4Life.' What the f**k? 'I stand with Fextralife.' Like, 2.2k upvotes? What the f**k is happening?! Like, am I getting Fextralife bots... f**king botting my video?! Fextralife is in my f**king walls right now, straight up!"

"Whoever is doing this, please stop!" - Quin69 explains why it's bad for his YouTube channel to get swarmed by bots

Fextralife has been in the spotlight in recent months after prominent Twitch streamers such as Zack "Asmongold," Ben "CohhCarnage," and others expressed their displeasure with the gaming channel's antics. For those unaware, Fextralife has been accused of artificially inflating their viewership by embedding their Twitch channel on their website.

Asmongold has been outspoken about the controversy and has not been shy about sharing his thoughts. During a livestream on August 27, 2023, the One True King (OTK) co-owner remarked:

"It's a disgrace! The fact that Twitch hasn't done anything about this is a joke! Sitting here, 30,000 viewers - the chat's slower than f**king a 200-viewer streamer. This is pathetic! 'Twitch doesn't give a f**k.' Yeah! And, that's the thing. Like, how are we getting mad at them? They're just playing the game. They're not breaking any rules."

On October 10, 2023, Quin69 discovered that his recently uploaded YouTube video was being botted, with people spamming the phrase "Fextra4Life." After expressing surprise at the situation, the MMORPG streamer explained why it was bad for his channel to be affected by bots.

Timestamp: 02:27:45

He said:

"It's really bad. Because what happens is - they're interacting with the video but they're adding no watch time. So, it means like, 'Oh, no one's watching the videos. So, therefore, the video is bad.' And then, the video doesn't get promoted. Like, literally, whoever is doing this, please stop! Please stop, you're f**king up the algo."

However, Quin69 believed that it was not Fextralife who targeted his YouTube channel. He explained:

"I mean, if it's Fextralife - I think it's some aut*stic memer who's like - there's no way Fextralife would be doing like, 'Let's target Quin's new YouTube channel with some weird upvote thing.' And then, reply with 'Fextra4Life.' Literally, there's no way this is Fextralife. This is just some f**king aut*st. And, to be fair, I shouldn't give them attention because just, like, f**k off! Like, literally f**k off!"

Fans react to Quin69's clip

The streamer's clip was amongst the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 37 fans chiming in with their views. Here's what the online community had to say:

According to one fan, Quin69's brand-new YouTube channel had already gotten "bricked." Meanwhile, Redditor u/YourSmileIsFlawless suspected that some "troll viewer" botted the 33-year-old personality's video.