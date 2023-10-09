"2023's version of an NFT" - Asmongold discusses state of Blizzard games after BlizzCon 2023 tickets seemingly fail to sell

During a livestream on October 8, 2023, prominent MMORPG Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" commented on a situation surrounding BlizzCon 2023. While browsing his official subreddit, Asmongold came across a post by Redditor u/TrueArch14, who shared a screenshot from the gaming convention's website, suggesting that BlizzCon 2023 was struggling to sell tickets.

The Redditor wrote:

"BlizzCon failing to sell out? Tickets are still on sale, and ticket resales are listed well below the original price."

In response, the Austin, Texas-based personality joked that the BlizzCon tickets were this year's equivalent of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). He said:

"Wow! So, BlizzCon tickets are 2023's version of an NFT."

Asmongold began reading the comments posted under the thread, which discussed the state of Blizzard Entertainment games. The streamer elaborated:

"Let's see here. 'StarCraft: dead. Heroes of the Storm: dead. Diablo: maybe new seasonal stuff. WoW: maybe new patch. Overwatch: who cares? No Jeff from the Overwatch team and no PvE. Will be depressing. Hearthstone: who knows? WoW Classic: copium overdosers believe Chris Metzen will start a new storyline from Wrath of the Lich King, though I doubt. Why would anyone pay to go to this event now?'

"I'm going to play the Warcraft phone game on day one" - Asmongold chimes in on his thoughts surrounding Blizzard games after BlizzCon 2023 tickets seemingly fail to sell

The One True King (OTK) co-founder continued the conversation and stumbled upon a Redditor's comment about Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a mobile game based on the World of Warcraft universe. Asmongold remarked sarcastically that he would play it on launch day, with the ultimate goal of spending $1,000 on microtransactions:

"I'm going to play the Warcraft phone game on day one. I am! I'm going to play it on day one and my goal is to spend $1,000. It's not going to be 'collect all the characters,' or anything. It'd be to spend $1,000. Yup, there we go."

Asmongold then shared his thoughts on World of Warcraft, and he was certain that the new expansion would be announced at BlizzCon 2023. He commented on the public reception surrounding WoW: Dragonflight and said:

"'There's no way they don't announce the next expansion.' Of course, they will! Well, I feel people weren't hyped up about Dragonflight right from the beginning. Like, whenever people saw the cinematic for Dragonflight, I remember - I said it was fine. And, I didn't really care. Like, it's just whatever. But, a lot of people were very unhappy about it. So, I don't know if that's even the case."

A few moments later, Asmongold voiced his criticisms of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, saying the story was "lame and boring" with "nothing exciting" about it. He added:

"The story is just lame and boring, and it's for, like... I wouldn't say it's for girls. It's just for femboys and, like... it's just... it's got no teeth. It's not edgy. There's nothing exciting about it. It's not cool. It's just lame. So, that's a big reason. Then, also on top of that - I play the same patch, every patch. Like, the first patch of Dragonflight was basically like the first patch of Shadowlands."

The streamer's take on BlizzCon 2023 and Blizzard Entertainment-developed games has elicited over 785 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent responses:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While some fans were "shocked" to see BlizzCon 2023 struggle to sell tickets, others expressed their surprise at Blizzard Entertainment charging $200 to $300 per ticket.