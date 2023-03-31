"I have been so positive about this, you are crazy!" - Asmongold responds to Diablo 4 subreddit's criticism of him

On March 30, 2023, Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" responded to content creator-related criticism by the community on the official Diablo 4 subreddit. In the conversation thread, some Redditors claimed that most YouTubers seemingly "copied" one another. Meanwhile, others claimed that Asmongold's Diablo 4 content generally featured "clickbait complaining."

The Austin, Texas-based personality slammed Redditors and stated that he has only shared positive opinions about the upcoming Blizzard title, candidly responding with:

"By the way, I have been so positive about Diablo 4. What the f**k are you talking about? I have been so positive about this, you are crazy!"

Asmongold says that Diablo 4 subreddit users are "misrepresenting" and are "pushing an agenda"

Asmongold was 56 minutes into his March 30 broadcast when he came across a post in which several Diablo 4 subreddit users expressed their dissatisfaction with popular YouTubers covering the game. Redditor u/Marlon-Brandy shared a screenshot of some video thumbnails in which one content creator mentioned "the problems," while another rated Diablo 4 "a four out of ten."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder began reading the Reddit user's comments, in which they claimed that YouTubers were "copying each other." They added that the thumbnail acted as a "good giveaway of the type of trash content" in the videos. The Redditor went on to say that they couldn't find "creative YouTubers" who offered "interesting content" about the upcoming Blizzard game.

Asmongold explained why content creators used specific types of video thumbnails, claiming that it was something "that works" on the platform:

"You can't be mad at people on YouTube because they are doing something that works. That's why everybody does thumbnails like that. That's why everybody acts like that. It's because, it's just not rewarding! That's not what people want to see. If it was, it would be more popular. But it's not! And what is popular, are clickbait thumbnails. Exaggerated reactions and f**king, like, weird extremes."

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer claimed that he had spoken rather positively about Diablo 4. He then noticed a community member mentioning that the Original Poster (OP) on the subreddit was doing something similar to what YouTubers did, to which Asmongold reacted with:

"That's exactly right! He's doing the exact same f**king thing! He's going, he's making a title, that's something like bull s**t. It's misrepresentation and it's just used to push a f**king agenda."

The content creator read a few more comments, some of which were critical of his own videos:

"(Redditor RaysFTW wrote:) You watch Asmongold and are expecting good content that isn't just click-bait complaining. (Redditor insan3ity replied:) Asmongold thrives on the negative. He's said several times, he hopes that Blizz goes p2w (pay-to-win) because his video views skyrocket when he can s**t on Blizz. (Redditor Jugh4ad replied): That might be a little out of context. He is positive about the game. He was just saying he would probably get more views if it bombs, not that he wants it to bomb."

After reading these comments, Zack remarked:

"I love how... everything, every time that somebody... so... this is one thing that I've noticed a lot. With especially people that are critical of me. Is that, they can make a very general statement about how I'm dumb, or bad, or wrong. And then, everybody will be like, 'Yeah! Yeah, true! Yeah, I f**king hate that guy!'"

The 32-year-old personality continued on this topic by saying that he found it amusing whenever people "self-reported" themselves:

"Immediately, the moment that they have to give any example, of why they think what they think, it immediately self-reports them, as a complete f**king moron. Which I find to be funny."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured over 655 fan reactions, with some relevant ones given below:

Asmongold is a well-known streamer who's best known for playing World of Warcraft. He's been broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and has garnered 3,364,102 followers on his primary channel.

