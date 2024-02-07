R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes: New features, improvements, and more

The latest R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes have been released, and they include a ton of bug fixes, major enhancements, and intriguing new features. This update brings the modified death flow interface, the new "Shooting Range" feature, gameplay tweaks, map improvements, social feature updates, better HUD components, and optimizations for meta elements, audio, and the shop.

This article offers the patch notes for the aforementioned update.

R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes include a new "Shooting Range" feature and more

Here are the official R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes, as presented by the game's developers:

New “Shooting Range” Feature as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Accessible through the Operator screen, the Shooting Range allows players to test their weapons and gadgets against targets and dummies.

Death Flow Update as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Death flow has been updated with more information for players to understand what happened in the last moments before they were killed. These include:

Addition of a panel display on death flow with details on damage dealt and received about the player's killer.

Addition of a panel with loadout information of spectating players.

Addition of a countdown timer for time left until the player respawns.

HUD – Icon updates as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Updated Ping button icon to match the in-game Ping marker.

Updated icon sets to be more consistent in-game.

Updated the UI visuals of in-game menu buttons.

Improvements as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Gameplay

Automatic aiming is no longer canceled after shooting in a match.

Players start matches fully loaded when they enter with a large magazine.

Increased frequency of bots using throwable gadgets.

Added Death Tips that appear as soon as the death zoom starts.

Removed visibility of the ‘Interrogate’ icon for all friendly Operators while close to an enemy Operator in the DBNO state.

Maps, as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Gameplay

Border

Improved the lighting.

Fixed some collision issues.

Clubhouse

Improved various map models.

Fixed some missing collisions.

Oregon

Improved the lighting.

Improved various map models.

Fixed some missing collisions.

Bank

Improved the lighting.

Improved various map models.

Improved various textures.

Fixed some missing collisions.

Social as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Gameplay

Changed the default status to ‘Ready’ when a player joins a Fireteam.

The Ranked icon is now displayed when players are in a Fireteam.

The Player Profile UI layout has been updated.

The Profile Customization touch area has been adjusted.

Leaderboard navigation has been improved.

Optimized the Invitation/Join icon in the Friend list.

Added slight animation and SFX improvements to the “Pending Friend Request” window.

HUD, as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Adjusted the positions of objective and player messages for improved player readability.

Added an outline to the Operator's icon on the top bar to show who you are currently viewing (both for yourself when active, or for other players when spectating).

End-of-round win and defeat screens updated to be consistent with Victory/Defeat screens.

Meta

Updated the notification badge system:

Numbers no longer appear (except in the Friends list).

Fixed various inconsistencies in notification badge usage.

Updated the timers for Challenges:

Changed the format for the remaining time.

Added timers to Battle Pass Challenges.

Improved wording of events to make them more understandable.

Introduced the ‘Operator Unlock’ item to allow players to immediately unlock an Operator after purchasing it.

Added rules and goals for game modes when loading a match.

Added transition animations between menus for mid to high-end devices.

Adjusted some motions and animations in Post-Match screens.

Slightly reduced the loading time in the initial boot sequence (more significant improvements will come later).

Implemented various fixes related to:

Boot sequence

Events

Challenges

Battle Pass

Operator Mastery

Core tech

Improved Graphics settings in menus, leading to improved GPU performance.

The FPS cap option has been increased on some devices to 60.

Significant reduction in memory usage.

Performance improvement for Mute's disabled noise effect.

Audio

Added impact sound effects and haptics for drone wall collision.

Smoothed out drone engine sound effects and made ‘Start’ and ‘Stop’ engine events snappier and more responsive.

Added ambient sound effects and sound propagation.

Added sound effects to the Shooting Range.

Added sound effects for various MVP animations.

Added unique Main Menu music for Aurora.

Updated the announcer voiceover in Team Deathmatch.

Added new announcer voiceover for:

Operator Selection Begins

Player's Turn Operator Selection

Clutch / Ace / Flawless Victory

Adjusted overall game mix and loudness:

"Headphones" mode is now louder and better balanced.

"Speakers" mode remains relatively unaffected.

Shop

Images in the Shop will now load faster.

Player onboarding

Improved the wording on introductory banners.

Implemented small quality-of-life improvements for the Tutorials:

Improved visuals of the checklist.

Slight change to the Biohazard Container location in the Attacker tutorial.

Balancing as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Gameplay

Decreased the time of triggering health regen in Team Deathmatch to a 5-second delay.

Disabled stolen Armor Pack interaction feedback.

Disabled some “destroyed” interaction feedback to reduce the information about where enemies were on the map, specifically for: Armor Pack, Booby Trap, Shock Wire, Magpie, Jammer, and Gyro Cam.

Bug fixes as given in R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update patch notes

Gameplay

Fixed a few bugs with Charms.

Fixed an issue in which Operators couldn't rappel from windows.

Fixed missing hit marker feedback when damaging an enemy Operator.

Fixed an issue where death animations were sometimes missing when the last Operator of a team gets killed.

Fixed the visuals of primary weapons when held upside down in third-person view.

Fixed navigation issues causing bots to get stuck.

Fixed bots being unable to deploy gadgets in some conditions.

Fixed bots being unable to destroy barricades in some conditions.

Fixed an issue with bots being stuck while attempting to destroy invincible targets.

Fixed the names of certain in-game items.

Fixed a possible connection error encountered while trying to play a match.

Fixed screen corrupting visual glitches when entering matches in certain devices.

Fixed interaction feedback that displayed incorrect colors for successful interaction with Booby Trap, Breaching Round, Shock Wire, Magpie, and Jammer.

Fixed a bug where the breaching round gadget remained visually equipped if activated right after throwing a drone.

Fixed a bug that happened when Kapkan tried picking up his Entry Denial Device.

HUD

Fixed a bug where some blue “Cancel” buttons would overlap the usual red “Cancel” buttons in certain states.

Fixed a bug where the gadget cooldown would continually reset but never update the gadget count in Team Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue with missing Camera/Drone cycling buttons during spectator view.

Fixed an issue with missing proximity damage indicators.

Shop

Fixed an issue that was generating a bright flash during reveal animations in the shop.

Fixed some missing animations on items and weapon displays.

Fixed the horizontal scrolling in the Shop.

Fixed a loading issue that could happen when opening Bundles.

Fixed an issue that could cause a soft lock when selecting Shop elements.

Player onboarding

Fixed a bug where players could get stuck outside the Bank in the Attacker tutorial.

Fixed a bug where the UI overlay remained on screen when a player lost their internet connection.

Tha covers all the patch notes of the R6 Mobile Operation Aurora update.